West Ham transfer news: 6'4 England man 'definitely a top target' for David Moyes

West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is "definitely" a top target for West Ham, says journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The English shot-stopper was reportedly the subject of a bid from the Hammers last summer, and O'Rourke believes he is still on their shortlist.

What is the latest news involving Johnstone?

TEAMtalk reported last month that four teams are in a battle to sign Johnstone, with three of those sides being in the Premier League.

West Ham, Tottenham and Newcastle United are the three English top-flight outfits named in the report, while Scottish Premiership champions Rangers complete the four-way fight.

Talk of David Moyes' side being ready to battle other teams for Johnstone's signature comes as no surprise, with Sky Sports claiming in the previous transfer window that they had a £6m bid for the 28-year-old rejected by West Brom.

With Johnstone's contract up at the end of the season, though, it does look like the Baggies have just delayed the inevitable.

What has O'Rourke said about Johnstone and West Ham?

After failing to land Johnstone, West Ham went on to sign Alphonse Areola on loan from Paris Saint-Germain with an option to buy. However, according to O'Rourke, the former remains on the east London club's radar.

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "Sam Johnstone is definitely a top target for the Hammers. They were interested in the summer in Johnstone but couldn't agree a deal with West Brom.

"That's why they ended up signing Areola on loan, which was a cheaper option in that respect."

Should West Ham go back in for Johnstone?

If they choose not to take up their option to buy Areola, then the answer is yes, with Johnstone being a very capable goalkeeper.

Last season, the 6 ft 4 England international made 166 saves in the Premier League, which was more than any other shot-stopper.

Ultimately, while it was a poor campaign for West Brom as a whole as they saw relegation, on a personal level, Johnstone would have been pleased with his performances.

On the former Manchester United man, ex-West Brom and West Ham manager Sam Allardyce told talkSPORT that he is "one of the best" and is "right up there", which is quite some praise.

So, all in all, this looks a no-brainer for the Hammers depending on what happens with Areola and current first-choice No.1 Lukasz Fabianski, who will also be a free agent in the summer. Interest from elsewhere, however, does look like it could complicate things.

