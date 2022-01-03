Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We were treated to several top matches in 2021, and WWE will be hoping for more of the same now that we're in 2022.

Whether it was Roman Reigns vs. John Cena or Edge vs. Seth Rollins, WWE delivered with some big matches over the course of 2021.

Now that we've entered 2022, we've put our fantasy booking hats on and compiled a list of eight matches that WWE should really consider booking this year.

8. Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair

More than arguably anyone else on the roster, WWE fans always seem to want more for Naomi.

There is no doubt that Naomi is one of the most talent WWE stars out there, with her raw athleticism putting her in a league of her own within the company.

A match with Charlotte Flair, even over the SmackDown Women's Championship, should be something WWE considers for Naomi in 2022.

Not only would the in-ring product be pretty good, but fans would certainly get behind Naomi being given a title match, so it's something WWE should definitely consider.

7. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

The reason this match is so low down on the list, despite being an undeniable dream match, is that reports suggest it's going to happen soon.

According to reports, former MMA stars Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will clash over the WWE Championship in the near future, potentially even this month.

The match has been fantasy booked by fans for years, with many feeling that Lesnar and Lashley have the potential to put on one of the best 'big man matches' in WWE all year.

The promise of a match with Brock even brought Lashley back in 2018, so this is something that all parties seem to be pretty into the idea of, and it's good to hear WWE has noticed that.

6. Becky Lynch vs. Bayley

Becky Lynch is playing the role of a heel right now, and when she comes back from her injury, Bayley as a babyface is the perfect person to go up against her.

Bayley may have been a heel when she was last on WWE TV, but there is a lot of money in her returning as a face, to feud with the likes of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

There is no word on when this match will happen, with Bayley's status up in the air right now, but the genuine adoration that fans have for both women means this is something we've simply got to see in 2022.

5. Edge vs. Kevin Owens

Edge and Kevin Owens may have worked together at a WWE Live Event last month, but the pair haven't ever wrestled on TV, and that needs to change in 2021.

When he returned from retirement in 2020, Edge reeled off a list of people he'd like to work with in the future, and Kevin Owens was right at the top of that list.

That hasn't changed, and it's clear that both men would like to work with each other, and it's definitely an avenue WWE should explore in 2022.

With the potential to have this at WrestleMania, or another big show, the heel/face dynamic of Edge vs. Owens could lead to some killer matches and promo segments. It would be a smart call from WWE.

4. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Similarly to the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley pick, all reports suggest that this match is going to happen in 2022.

Looking at the SmackDown roster, and how WWE has handled Drew McIntyre over the last few weeks, it's pretty clear that he's being primed for a match with Roman Reigns.

The pair have clashed before, at Survivor Series 2020, but over a year later, there is still a desire from fans to see the duo share the ring again.

Should WWE want to keep the Universal Championship on Roman Reigns for the whole of 2022, as is apparently the plan, then another big match with Drew McIntyre in the meantime would be perfect.

3. Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch

Should Ronda Rousey return to WWE in 2022, which is by no means nailed on, then a match with Becky Lynch has to be at the top of WWE's list.

Without doubt, this is the biggest match WWE would put on between two women this year, and it frankly needs to happen before all is said and done.

This is the match we should have seen at WrestleMania 35, before Charlotte Flair was added, and if Rousey is a possibility this year, this has to be something WWE is considering.

2. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

If you're a better man, then you're pretty likely to make some returns if you put money on Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to have a match in 2022.

All reports indicate that this is not only a match WWE is going to book in 2022, but it's going to be one of their biggest, potentially even in the main event of WrestleMania.

The Reigns and Lesnar story, with the added wrinkle of Paul Heyman, has been one of the best in WWE for the last six months, and we should finally see the pair put their issues to bed this year.

1. Edge vs. AJ Styles

This is not only a match that fans have wanted to see for the last few years, but one that fans have been clamouring for since the early 2000s.

Two of the best of all time, there is no doubt that 2022 is the right time for WWE to pull the trigger on a feud between Edge and AJ Styles.

Now that Edge is on Raw, and AJ Styles is seemingly done with Omos, it's time for WWE to have the two former WWE Champions share the ring for a dream match.

