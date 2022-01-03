Southampton transfer news: Hasenhuttl may soon have his own Callum Wilson in £20m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Southampton are tracking Mohamed-Ali Cho ahead of potentially making a bid to bring the Angers frontman to St Mary's before the end of the month, according to The Sun journalist Tom Barclay.

The transfer window opened for business on New Year's Day and Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl will have the opportunity to strengthen his squad ahead of the January 31 deadline.

What's the latest news involving Cho?

The Sun have revealed that Southampton are lining up a £20million bid for 'super kid' Cho as Hasenhuttl looks to improve his forward options.

The report suggests Saints may have a battle on their hands as Chelsea are also among the interested parties, but the south coast club are thought to be at the front of the queue.

Cho has been on Chelsea's radar since impressing the west Londoners' scouting analysts with his performances earlier in the season.

French newspaper L’Équipe, via Get French Football News, have suggested that Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid are also keen on Cho.

Despite still being just 17, Cho has already earned comparisons to Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson.

Enter Giveaway

Cho was named in the top five Ligue 1 players to watch out for heading into 2022 and his performances have even led to recognition when it comes to vying for some of football's biggest individual prizes.

The five-cap France under-21 international was the youngest of the 40 Golden Boy nominees last year.

What has Tom Barclay said about Cho?

Barclay is aware that Southampton are keeping a close eye on Cho ahead of a potential bid being tabled.

Title race OVER?! Liverpool throw away 2-0 lead at Chelsea! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Saints' interest comes despite having four strikers on their books, with Armando Broja only being on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

But Barclay knows Hasenhuttl is keen on teenage starlet Cho as he looks at possible incomings during the January transfer window.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "I am told they're tracking him."

1 of 15 How much did Southampton buy Danny Ings for? £10m £15m £20m £25m

How has Cho performed so far this season?

Despite being a regular starter for Angers, having been named in the first XI 14 times this term, Cho has only managed to find the back of the net on two occasions.

In fact, he has failed to add his name to the scoresheet in three months, so he is not as prolific as his £20million price tag may suggest.

However, it is worth remembering that Cho is still in the very early stages of his career and has made less than 50 senior appearances since coming through the Ligue 1 side's youth system.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News