It's been a pretty eventful week or so for Chelsea Football Club.

Just before the new year, a controversial interview with Romelu Lukaku was made public and it caused chaos.

The Belgian striker wasn't exactly complimentary about his situation at Chelsea and instead saved all of his positive words for former club Inter Milan.

Thomas Tuchel was certainly not impressed with Lukaku's interview and opted to leave him out of the squad for the Blues' Premier League match against Liverpool last Sunday.

It was a bold decision by the Chelsea manager and one that's added yet more layers to the dominant story in the footballing world right now.

So how do Lukaku's teammates feel about the debacle? Well, it seems they're not supporting the striker one bit.

In a report by The Athletic, it's revealed that Chelsea players have been taken aback by the Belgian's comments and are not "sticking up" for him.

They also believe Lukaku wants to leave the club due to the fact that the interview was released just before the January transfer window - which is thought cannot be a coincidence.

A source told The Athletic: "I was speaking to one of the players and asked him if anyone was sticking up for Lukaku. He said no. None of them can believe he's done it."

It doesn't sound great for Lukaku, does it?

We still don't know whether Chelsea's record signing actually wants to leave Stamford Bridge for the second time in his career, but it's beginning to look like that could very well be the case.

It will certainly be interesting to see whether Lukaku is included in the Blues' squad on Wednesday for the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham Hotspur.

If he's left out once again by Tuchel, even more questions will be asked about the Belgian's long-term future in west London.

