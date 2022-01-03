Leeds transfer news: £36m star compared to Angel Di Maria 'figures on shortlist'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke thinks Leeds United star Raphinha is on Bayern Munich's transfer shortlist.

The 25-year-old has impressed this season and is now being heavily linked with a move to the Allianz Arena.

What is the latest news involving Raphinha?

Last month, TNT Sports alleged that Raphinha was closing in on a January move from Leeds to Bayern.

According to the outlet, the deal would be worth €50m (around £42m), which is £25m more than what the Whites paid Rennes back in 2020 when they acquired the Brazilian.

Raphinha has been a revelation since arriving at Elland Road, already registering 24 goal contributions in the Premier League, making it no surprise that a side like Bayern are now chasing him. Team-mate Patrick Bamford has even compared him to Champions League winner Angel Di Maria.

Enter Giveaway

However, while TNT Sports have claimed that a deal to take Raphinha to the German giants is close, the Daily Mirror says the £36m-rated Brazil international will not push for a move this month.

What has O'Rourke said about Raphinha to Bayern?

For O'Rourke, one thing that is for sure is Bayern have an interest in Raphinha, with the transfer insider believing the uncertainty surrounding Kingsley Coman's future at the club makes the Leeds star an option for them.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the football journalist said: "Bayern Munich, we all know, brilliant club, probably going to be German champions again, always competing for the top honours.

"Big thing for them could be maybe they might need a winger in the summer with doubts surrounding the future of Kingsley Coman, so I'm sure Raphinha does figure on their list."

Title race OVER?! Liverpool throw away 2-0 lead at Chelsea! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Is a Raphinha exit inevitable?

It is starting to look that way. As well as Bayern, Liverpool are also thought to be keen on signing the former Rennes man.

The player's agent, Deco, has hinted at a move, too. The ex-Chelsea and Barcelona star told Globo back in October: "Raphinha is happy at Leeds, but there will certainly come a time when he wants to take a step up in his career and move forward.

"He has three years left on his contract, but there's nothing in it that states how long he must stay for or that prevents transfers."

1 of 10 When was Elland Road first built? 1877 1897 1907 1887

Given where Leeds are in the table now, not exactly clear of relegation trouble just yet, selling Raphinha in January would be utter madness.

The ex-Sporting Lisbon player has scored eight goals in 17 games to help keep Marcelo Bielsa's men out of the drop zone. Without a doubt, that could be very hard to replace in this transfer window.

News Now - Sport News