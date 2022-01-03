Newcastle transfer news: Eddie Howe tipped to target 17-goal attacker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke insists that Odion Ighalo would score goals for Newcastle United if the club manage to secure a deal to sign the Nigeria international, although he claims he is "getting a bit old".

The Magpies have been heavily linked with a potential deal to sign the former Watford and Manchester United striker, who is currently playing for Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab, as they look for new additions in January.

What’s the latest with Newcastle?

Eddie Howe’s men remain rooted in the relegation zone despite the hefty investment from the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and are struggling for results this season.

The club have won just one game this term, beating Burnley on December 4th.

Since then, however, they have been beaten 4-0 by Leicester City and Manchester City, 3-1 by Liverpool and have also drawn 1-1 with Manchester United.

Newcastle are not back in action in the Premier League until January 15th, against Watford, with their next game coming against Cambridge United in the third round of the FA Cup.

Newcastle are subsequently looking to spend as they try to climb out of relegation trouble and Ighalo has reportedly been identified as a target to replace Callum Wilson, who has sustained an injury that could leave him out for months.

Ighalo is now a veteran, having turned 32 in 2021, but he has history of scoring goals in England, netting 17 times in the Premier League and scoring a total of 45 goals during his spells with both Watford and Manchester United.

O’Rourke believes that the deal could be a doable one for the Magpies as they desperately seek cover up front.

What has O’Rourke said?

He told GiveMeSport: "Ighalo, although he's getting a bit old now, he's still a goalscorer and I think he could be a really realistic target for Eddie Howe."

Would Ighalo improve Newcastle?

The club just desperately need a striker.

Wilson’s injury blow is a significant one to manager Howe and he has scored six goals in the Premier League this season.

Their second top scorer is winger Allan Saint-Maximin, who has netted four times, but no other player in the squad has scored more than once in the league.

As a result, bringing in someone who knows where the net is has to be the priority in January.

As O’Rourke alludes to, a deal for Ighalo could be relatively simple to accomplish and he is said to be interested in the prospect of moving to St James’ Park.

He is valued at just £3.15m by Transfermarkt; snapping him up, for a pittance, has to be a priority.

As we’ve said, Newcastle just desperately need a striker.

