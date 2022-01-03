Chelsea latest news: Romelu Lukaku 'feels he did the right thing' in shock interview

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed Romelu Lukaku believes he ‘did the right thing’ by conducting his controversial interview with Sky in Italy last month.

The Chelsea striker revealed several controversial truths, claiming he is not happy with his current situation at Stamford Bridge after a slow start to life under Thomas Tuchel.

What is the latest news involving Lukaku?

After spending two years with Italian giants Inter, Lukaku moved back to English shores over the summer via a whopping £97.5 million deal.

However, the Belgium international has found it hard to adapt to the demands at Stamford Bridge, making just eight Premier League starts for the Blues and scoring only five top-flight goals, although injuries have been a factor.

Lukaku’s frustrations on and off the pitch led to him taking part in an honest interview where he outlined many contentious statements.

He states that he would "100 per cent" still be at Inter if the club granted him his wish of a new deal in the summer and that he would be open to returning to the San Siro outfit one day.

Lukaku also questioned Tuchel’s system and it’s suitability to his playing style before revealing Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are the three clubs that everyone dreams of playing for, in his opinion.

As a result, the 6 foot 2 gem was dropped for Chelsea’s last fixture against Liverpool, but Jones believes the forward will stand by his actions.

What has Jones said about Lukaku?

Despite his shock revelations coming in the midst of a title race, the journalist claims Lukaku will see nothing wrong with his decision to open up to Sky in Italy.

Jones told GiveMeSport: “His personal feeling on it is that he did the right thing because he is a very, very self-assured person, he believes very much in being open and being honest. And he doesn't really see what's wrong with that.

“So, even though he was heavily advised against it, nobody wanted him to do it because they knew what it would lead to, his feeling was, 'but this is how I feel, and I'm going to do it'. Now he's obviously feeling the repercussions of that."

What will happen next?

Lukaku only returned to Chelsea for a club-record fee as recently as August, so departing west London in January would prove to be extremely difficult and expensive.

Tuchel said he dropped the 28-year-old ahead of Liverpool as the situation ‘got too big, too noisy’ too close to the match but did also outline that there is ‘always a way back’.

It remains to be seen if Lukaku can resolve the issues at Chelsea and re-establish himself in the starting XI, or whether he’s set to depart the reigning European champions for a second time.

