Neymar became something of a pantomime villain after his exploits at the 2018 World Cup.

Throughout the tournament, the Brazilian superstar was accused of play-acting and feigning injury on multiple occasions.

Some of the criticism aimed at the Paris Saint-Germain forward was certainly justified, as he did roll around on the floor far too much out in Russia and was even caught diving to win a penalty by VAR in the group stage versus Costa Rica.

Neymar was even taunted about his play-acting by a fellow professional a few months after the conclusion of the 2018 World Cup.

In a friendly match between the United States of America and Brazil at the MetLife Stadium, former Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United right-back DeAndre Yedlin took the opportunity to mock his opponent.

While the Neymar was on the floor clutching his leg in pain after being fouled by Yedlin, the American defender went over to the referee and clearly said: "Did you watch the World Cup?"

Video: Yedlin mocks Neymar when speaking to the referee

Cheeky, very cheeky indeed, DeAndre.

Neymar was understandably not impressed with Yedlin's comment to the referee and fired back at the full-back after the match.

"Unfortunately I don't have much to say," he said, per Globo Esporte journalist Edgard Maciel de Sa. "Just to be sorry for him. He's some kind of player who... I don't know him and I have no reason to be worried about it."

Fair play, Neymar. He's actually dealt with the backlash from his behaviour at the 2018 World Cup pretty well in the last three-and-a-half years and has continued to perform on the pitch - particularly for Brazil.

In the match he was mocked by Yedlin, Neymar scored a penalty to help the South American nation achieve a comfortable 2-0 victory.

At the time of writing, the former Barcelona forward has netted 70 goals on the international stage in 116 appearances, a quite astonishing return. He's now just seven behind Brazil's all-time leading scorer, Pele...

