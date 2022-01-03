Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ralf Rangnick tasted defeat for the first time as Manchester United manager on Monday evening.

The German's side were deservedly beaten 1-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford, veteran midfielder Joao Moutinho netting the only goal of the game in the 82nd minute.

It was yet another sobering night for United and the team's fans, with a number of players turning in woeful performances.

Jadon Sancho was pretty much anonymous during his time on the pitch, while Cristiano Ronaldo was barely given a sniff in front of goal.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka also struggled immensely in the final third and one of the right-back's cross attempts in the second half summed up United's disappointing evening.

The former Crystal Palace man's horrendous effort barely left the ground and trickled out for a goal kick.

Manchester United EMBARRASSED by Wolves! Manchester United 0-1 Wolves | Football Terrace

Take a look at Wan-Bissaka's rather epic fail here...

Video: Wan-Bissaka's awful attempt at a cross vs Wolves

That's just awful, isn't it?

Wan-Bissaka is renowned for being a tad sub-par in attacking areas, but that's dreadful even by his standards.

The £50 million defender has endured a tough 2021/22 season thus far and was recently displaced from the starting XI by Diogo Dalot.

It was something of a surprise to see Wan-Bissaka start against Wolves given Dalot's recent form and the Englishman will now surely have to make do with a spot on the bench in United's next Premier League match away at Aston Villa.

After their defeat against Wolves, the Red Devils sit seventh in the table, four points behind fourth-place Arsenal with a game in hand.

Can Rangnick turn it around at Old Trafford? You wouldn't want to write him off just yet, but it's not looking great for the German right now...

