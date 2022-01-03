Everton manager news: Fresh claim emerges on Rafa Benitez's future after Brighton loss

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reckons that the pressure is increasing on Rafael Benitez at Everton.

The Spaniard was already on borrowed time when he replaced Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park given his Liverpool connections and is edging closer to the inevitable happening following their latest setback against Brighton.

What happened against Brighton?

Having seen almost the whole of their festive period wiped out due to Covid-related postponements, Everton went into their first game of 2022 having not played for more than two weeks.

But the 17-day break clearly didn't count for much, with the Toffees suffering their ninth Premier League defeat of the season, conceding three or more goals in the process for the sixth time this term, too.

The majority of an expectant Goodison Park probably hadn't even finished taking their seats by the time Alexis Mac Allister poked Brighton into an early lead, and their mood wouldn't have improved when Dan Burn was given the freedom of Merseyside to double their advantage.

Anthony Gordon's first senior goals offered some resistance, after Dominic Calvert-Lewin had skied a penalty on his return to action, but a second for Mac Allister saw Benitez's side suffer another damaging defeat.

Just like against Watford and Liverpool in recent home losses, the result was met with a chorus of boos at the full-time whistle, with Everton 15th in the top-flight standings.

And O'Rourke reckons that the 61-year-old's job is now under serious pressure following the 3-2 defeat.

What did O'Rourke say about Benitez?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "The pressure is mounting on Rafa, we can all see it. The fans booing on Sunday, there's massive unrest at Everton."

When could Benitez get sacked?

The fixture list does improve for Everton in the coming weeks, with four of their next five against sides that are currently 13th or lower, the other being Leicester, who are 10th.

But Everton have already shown in defeats against Crystal Palace and Watford that having good fixtures on paper don't always pay off.

The Toffees travel to Hull in the FA Cup this weekend before returning to league action with games against Leicester and Norwich. Failure to taste victory in either of those would extend their poor run to one win in 14 matches and surely mark the end of Benitez's disastrous Goodison Park career.

