Tottenham transfer news: Fresh claim emerges as Spurs eye swoop for £67.5m Raiola client

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt would fit in at Tottenham and in Antonio Conte's system, says former Premier League midfielder Carlton Palmer.

The 22-year-old is just one centre-back who is currently being linked with a move to Spurs as Conte looks to strengthen his side.

What is the latest news involving De Ligt?

According to Spanish outlet Sport (via Sport Witness), who have been reporting on Barcelona's interest, Tottenham are keen on signing De Ligt.

The same outlet claims that they are in a better position than Barcelona to sign the Dutchman due to financial difficulties at the La Liga outfit, which will come as great news to Spurs supporters.

However, Chelsea are also said to be in the running for De Ligt's signature, so bringing him to north London does not look like it is going to be easy.

Enter Giveaway

Whatever the case, this comes after De Ligt's agent Mino Raiola told NRC that his client is "ready for a new step", so a transfer seems likely.

What has Palmer said about De Ligt to Tottenham?

Looking at Conte's style and system, Palmer thinks De Ligt would be a good addition to Tottenham's squad.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the ex-Leeds United and Southampton star said: "I mean, I've heard reports of £150m [transfer budget] and so, therefore, a player like that will fit in there because the way Conte plays. He likes his side to be defensively stable.

"He plays a 3-4-3 system where the wing-backs just maraud forward, similar probably to [Thomas] Tuchel's style at Chelsea. To play that style, you've got to have three mobile centre-backs."

Man United close in on signing wonderkid Julian Alvarez! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Should Tottenham go all out for De Ligt?

Absolutely, but whether Juventus would be willing to sell, especially in this transfer window, remains to be seen.

De Ligt cost them £67.5m when he signed from Ajax back in 2019 and is an important player for the Italian giants, featuring in most of their league games so far this season

Still, if there is a chance of acquiring a player of this calibre, then Tottenham have to try. De Ligt, described as an "oil tanker" by Raiola, is a modern day defender who is good on the ball.

1 of 15 Which club did David Ginola start his professional career at? Toulon Marseille LOSC Lille Lyon

In the 2-0 win against Genoa last month, the 6 ft 2 Netherlands international made 93 accurate passes, giving him a pass success rate of 96% - only team-mate Juan Cuadrado completed more with 98 (via WhoScored).

Ultimately, the ability to play out alone would make De Ligt a superb addition for Conte and Tottenham.

News Now - Sport News