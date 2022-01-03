Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles tipped to make defensive addition in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Tom Barclay has revealed he ‘wouldn’t be shocked’ to see Crystal Palace strengthen at right-back in the January transfer window.

The Eagles enjoyed a successful squad overhaul during the summer, but there is still plenty of work left to be done on Patrick Vieira’s first-team setup.

What is the latest news involving Crystal Palace?

Vieira replaced several experienced campaigners with multiple exciting, young acquisitions in the previous window following his appointment.

Palace had the oldest side in the Premier League under previous boss Roy Hodgson and his successor immediately addressed that issue in his first few months at the helm.

The likes of Odsonne Edouard, Michael Olise and Marc Guehi were brought in, providing Palace with fresh hope and a new outlook going into 2021/22 and beyond under Vieira.

Meanwhile, Gary Cahill, Andros Townsend and James McCarthy were allowed to leave south London on free transfers following the expiration of their contracts.

However, one position that Vieira didn’t strengthen was at right-back. Previous options Joel Ward and Nathaniel Clyne were deemed adequate enough for the current campaign.

But Barclay believes Palace could look to secure the services of a new right-sided full-back during the winter, despite Ward impressing and Nathan Ferguson making his long-awaited return from injury.

What has Barclay said about Palace?

The Sun journalist claimed there could be a few positions that the capital club are targeting improvements in, although a new right-back may be top of their wish list.

Barclay told GiveMeSport: “I think January will probably be quiet, but there are a few positions that if the right thing comes up, I wouldn't be shocked by.

“You know, right back, even though Joel Ward’s had a fantastic season and Nathan Ferguson’s back.”

Who could Palace sign?

Palace have been linked to several exciting talents in recent months as Vieira aims to complete his extensive rebuild at Palace and continue their impressive progression this season.

The 45-year-old tactician is reportedly lining up a return to former club OGC Nice for Youcef Atal and Norwich City’s highly-rated youngster Max Aarons is another potential target.

Only time will tell if Palace are set to bolster Vieira’s charges further over the January window, but a new full-back is likely to be high up on their priority list should chairman Steve Parish get the cheque-book out.

