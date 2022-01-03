The 25 greatest kits in Premier League history have been named and ranked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Now in its 30th season of existence, the Premier League has provided fans across the globe with countless magical moments and cherished memories - with the shirts worn by their heroes at the time becoming a key part of that nostalgia.

While a championship-winning campaign will see a shirt go down in history to some degree, it is often not the deciding factor in how fondly a kit is remembered.

Plenty of Premier League jerseys down the years have lived on the minds of supporters simply because of how aesthetically pleasing they were.

Recently, FourFourTwo took on the admittedly tricky task of ranking the top 25 shirts of the Premier League era - and we've taken a look at their picks below.

The top 25 Premier League jerseys of all time (per FourFourTwo)

25. Arsenal, Third (2021)

24. Liverpool, Away (1996/97)

23. West Brom, Home (2016)

22. Portsmouth, Home (2003-05)

21. Southampton, Home (2001-03)

20. Sheffield Wednesday, Home (1992/93)

19. Leeds United, Home (1995-96)

18. Leicester City, Home (1998-2000)

17. Coventry City, Home (1996/97)

16. Manchester City, Home (1993)

15. Blackburn Rovers, Away (1994-96)

14. Arsenal, Home (2005/06)

13. Newcastle United, Away (1995-97)

12. Manchester United, Away (1993-95)

11. Wimbledon, Home (1994)

10. West Ham United, Home (1999)

West Ham legend Paolo Di Canio was at the peak of his powers in this Dr. Martens-emblazoned number.

A gem so fondly remembered by Hammers fans that it was used by the club as the inspiration for their current home shirt.

9. Liverpool, Away (1995-97)

The Reds managed two consecutive top-four Premier League finishes in this moss green and white quartered second strip.

A delightful effort from Adidas, the presence of the iconic Carlsberg logo on the chest ramps the nostalgia factor up even further.

8. Chelsea, Away (1996-98)

Historically never a side to get too creative with their strips, Chelsea feature only once in this countdown.

Breaking from their usual policy of playing it safe, this yellow and blue away design by Umbro from the late 90s was a triumph - and still stands the test of time today.

7. Fulham, Home (2001-03)

Simple, but effective.

With the highly-recognisable Pizza Hut sponsorship logo set against Fulham's traditional white jersey, this kit will always hold a place in the hearts of the Cottagers' fanbase.

Worn by the west London side in their debut Premier League season of 2001/02, names such as Louis Saha, Steed Malbranque and Steve Finnan carried the colours as they helped Fulham secure a creditable 13th place finish.

6. Tottenham Hotspur, Home (1994-95)

Spurs legend Jurgen Klinsmann wore this classic Holsten-sponsored number during his first stint with the club, bagging 21 league goals in the process.

A clean and crisp design, complete with retro collar, football shirts don't come much more stylish than this.

5. Liverpool, Home (1993-95)

Finishing only eighth in their first season in this home strip, it's not one that'll be fondly recalled by the Anfield faithful because of success on the pitch.

That said, the Adidas stripes that fill the bottom half of the shirt on either side are just pure nostalgia.

4. Manchester United, Home (1994-96)

United won the Premier League title in 1995/96 in this Umbro number.

FourFourTwo have no doubt awarded extra credit for the image of Old Trafford that designers managed to cleverly embed into the shirt.

3. Arsenal, Away (1992-93)

An Adidas effort that resembled a bruised banana, this early 90s shirt really shouldn't have worked, but remarkably it proved a hit.

Still selling well as a retro piece, Gunners fans' appreciation for it hasn't faded over the years.

2. Blackburn Rovers, Home (1994-96)

The shirt worn during their title-winning 1994/95 campaign, this take on Blackburn's traditional blue and white halved shirt was a belter back then - and is still pretty epic.

Aside from its historical significance, the Rovers home jersey included a number of touches that set it apart.

Aside from an oversized collar and buttons, the club's Latin motto 'Arte et labore' ('by skill and labour') featured on the sleeve of the McEwan’s Lager-sponsored shirt.

A true Premier League classic.

1. Newcastle, Home (1995-97)

Alan Shearer ended up wearing both of the top two-ranked jerseys on this list.

Following his £15 million move from Blackburn to St. James Park in July 1996, Newcastle fans were hopeful that the Geordie superstar could fire their side to the Premier League crown.

The Magpies never did manage to secure any silverware during Shearer's legendary spell with the club (or at any time since), but the home shirt he wore in his first season on Tyneside was a triumph.

Still visible in the crowd at home matches today, Adidas came up with the perfect combination to please supporters in the football-mad city by combining the club's iconic black and white stripes with a bold Newcastle Brown Ale sponsorship logo.

A deserving winner for the crown of the Premier League's best ever shirt.

