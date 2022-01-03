Elland Road transfer news: Leeds want to strengthen after missing out on £50m 'top target'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Signing a new centre-back in the January transfer window is ‘not a priority’ for Leeds United, although they do want to strengthen in that area, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Whites were heavily linked with former loanee Ben White before he made the switch to Arsenal, while Tottenham Hotspur’s Joe Rodon has recently emerged as a potential option.

What's the latest news involving Leeds?

According to The Telegraph, Leeds are one of several Premier League sides contemplating making a move for the 24-year-old 'Rolls-Royce' over the winter as they look to bolster their backline.

Marcelo Bielsa’s charges currently have four senior options at centre-back, but their persistent injury issues have left the Argentine head coach with limited options on several occasions.

Club captain Liam Cooper is expected to be sidelined until March, Pascal Struijk has been absent since November, and Robin Koch and Diego Llorente have been plagued by fitness complaints since arriving on English shores.

With Leeds locked in a relegation battle after a tricky first half of the campaign, Bielsa seems likely to try and bolster his first-team squad in January.

However, it seems as though other areas of the pitch will be prioritised as O’Rourke claims reinforcements at the heart of the defence are not at the top of the west Yorkshire outfit’s wish list.

What has O’Rourke said about Leeds?

The transfer expert believes injuries to key midfielder Kalvin Phillips and star striker Patrick Bamford perhaps mean Bielsa will be targeting additions in the engine room and forward line.

O’Rourke told GiveMeSport: “Ben White was a top target for Leeds before they eventually lost out to Arsenal for him.

“It's a position they would like to strengthen. It's not a priority for this window, from my understanding.”

Who could Leeds sign in January?

Due to Leeds’s issues in the midfield and up front, it’s no surprise that the Elland Road outfit have seen several players linked with a move to the club in recent weeks.

The likes of Ross Barkley, John Swift, Ben Brereton Diaz and Eddie Nketiah have seen increased speculation surround their futures at their current clubs amid apparent interest from Bielsa.

Whether the Leeds hierarchy make a formal offer for any of the aforementioned stars remains to be seen, but it appears a centre-back will not be arriving anytime soon.

