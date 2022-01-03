Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United kicked off 2022 in the worst possible fashion on Monday evening.

The Red Devils were beaten 1-0 by Bruno Lage's well-drilled Wolverhampton Wanderers side at Old Trafford, Joao Moutinho's 82nd-minute beauty securing all three points.

It was a deserved victory for the visitors as well, with United turning in one of their worst team performances of the 2021/22 season - which is saying something.

Ralf Rangnick's players looked disjointed throughout the entirety of the match and there was a real lack of intensity, particularly in the forward areas.

Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood didn't press as a unit and it was a fairly comfortable evening for Wolves' defence as a result of that.

United left-back Luke Shaw was evidently seething in his post-match interview with Sky Sports and the words from the former Southampton man's mouth are pretty damning.

Shaw said: "Not good enough, we really struggled, we couldn't get hold of the ball and when we didn't have the ball we weren't aggressive enough. We didn't put them under any pressure.

"It maybe looked like an easy game for them [Wolves]. A disappointing performance and result. We didn't have many options on the ball and we weren't on the front foot.

"Us players, we have been here a long time, maybe tonight we struggled, I didn't think we were all there together. You look at the players we have, we have unbelievable quality but sometimes quality is not enough.

"We need to bring the intensity and more motivation. Inside the dressing room, we know what we want but out on the pitch we need to give 100%. To win these types of games we all need to be 100% committed. It is tough and disappointing."

Wow. Powerful words from Shaw, ones that might not go down too well with some of the senior players in the United dressing room.

Oh to be a fly on the wall at Carrington training ground for the rest of this week...

