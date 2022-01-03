Chelsea transfer news: Abramovich's personal motives could settle Romelu Lukaku saga

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Chelsea hierarchy will urge star striker Romelu Lukaku and head coach Thomas Tuchel to settle their differences after Roman Abramovich drove the deal which sealed the Belgian's return to Stamford Bridge, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Lukaku is back in west London after a £97.5million move from Italian giants Inter Milan was completed during the summer transfer window, but the atmosphere has turned sour following an explosive interview carried out by the frontman.

What's the latest news involving Lukaku?

Lukaku has hit the headlines following an interview with Sky Italia, where the 101-cap Belgium international admitted to being unhappy over his situation at Stamford Bridge and being a bit-part player under Tuchel.

Footage of the interview came to light less than 72 hours before Chelsea's Premier League clash with Liverpool and it resulted in Tuchel eventually opting to leave the 28-year-old out of his matchday squad.

Tuchel, who is approaching a year in the job after succeeding Frank Lampard in the hot seat last January, had already reacted to Lukaku's criticisms by suggesting it was unhelpful and had created unnecessary noise ahead of Chelsea's first fixture of 2022.

The German was due to hold crunch talks with Lukaku earlier today, with the duo set to discuss what the future holds.

While Lukaku's outburst has led to criticism from the likes of Graeme Souness and Jamie Carragher, he has been backed by the pair's Sky Sports punditry colleague Gary Neville.

What has Dean Jones said about Lukaku?

Jones believes Chelsea owner Abramovich will be desperate for Lukaku and Tuchel to move on from the bombshell interview as he, rather than the head coach, sanctioned the deal which took the striker back to west London.

The transfer insider has revealed that Abramovich wanted to see Lukaku in a Chelsea shirt once again and, as a result, was willing to part with a club-record fee.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "They'll try to sort it out because he cost nearly £100million. You have to consider, at the time, Roman Abramovich drove this deal.

"He was the person that wanted him to come into the club, so he won't want this to fail either and that's quite a big deal."

How has Lukaku performed under Tuchel?

Jorginho is the only Chelsea ace to have scored more than Lukaku's seven goals so far this season, with the Italian midfielder finding the back of the net nine times.

But Lukaku has not necessarily been a regular fixture in Tuchel's first XI since his return to Stamford Bridge, with injuries and coronavirus contributing to him only making 12 starts in all competitions.

However, even when Lukaku has been involved, Chelsea supporters have voiced their frustrations and some have even called for Tuchel to recall Armando Broja from his season-long loan with Southampton and play him instead of the big-money summer arrival.

