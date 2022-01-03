Arsenal transfer news: 'I'd be surprised' - Fresh January claim emerges on £72m attacker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown doesn't expect Nicolas Pepe to be loaned out by Arsenal this month despite his lack of opportunities this season.

The £27m-rated winger started the campaign in the team but has slipped down the pecking order and has been linked with a move away from north London.

But with the Gunners still fighting on three fronts, Brown reckons that Pepe will be needed at some point.

What's the latest news with Pepe?

French outlet Jeunes Footeux recently said that Crystal Palace are interested in loaning the 26-year-old this month, with Newcastle and Everton both also keen.

Pepe hasn't started a Premier League game since October, with the form of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe leaving him nothing more than a squad player of late.

In Arsenal's last 10 top-flight fixtures, Pepe has played just 19 minutes and those came when the Gunners were comfortably beating Southampton and Norwich.

Pepe gave Mikel Arteta a timely reminder of his quality when he scored once and assisted two in the Carabao Cup victory over Sunderland last month. But his participation in the upcoming African Cup of Nations is likely to see him miss games in both domestic cup competitions, which looks his best chance of game-time.

His Ivory Coast side get their campaign underway next week, which comes at the same time that Arsenal play Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup and Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Despite his lack of minutes, Brown doesn't expect Pepe to be allowed to leave on a temporary basis to improve his game-time.

What did Brown say about Pepe?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I'd be surprised if they loaned him out because they do have a lot of games to play, and I think he will be needed. Whether he makes a big contribution this season or not, I'm not sure."

Does Pepe still have a future at Arsenal?

It hasn't exactly gone to plan since the winger made the move from Lille two-and-a-half years ago.

But Pepe's stats with the Gunners can't be ignored. In 101 matches, he's chipped in with 26 goals and 20 assists, although only half of those goal involvements have come in 69 top-flight outings.

Regardless, whilst Pepe has made very little impact this season, his record shows that he has plenty to offer in the final-third, he just needs to find more consistency.

