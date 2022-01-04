Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United had yet another evening to forget on Monday.

After a 1-1 draw away at Newcastle last time out, Ralf Rangnick's side were defeated 1-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford.

An absolute beauty from Joao Moutinho late in the second half secured an impressive victory for Bruno Lage's side.

United's latest defeat - their sixth of the 2021/22 Premier League season - means they sit seventh in the table, four points behind Arsenal.

The positivity surrounding the club at the very start of the campaign has well and truly disappeared.

Many football fans were tipping United to challenge for the title after signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane in the summer.

And the season also started in the best possible manner for the Red Devils when they thrashed Leeds United 5-1 at Old Trafford, a match in which Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick.

Supporters were understandably jumping for joy after that result, as was the club's Twitter admin.

However, the optimism from those behind the social media account has come back haunt them following the loss to Wolves.

After beating Leeds, they posted a tweet containing an image of United sitting atop the Premier League table on three points with an accompanying caption of "don't say it".

Yeah, they certainly should not have said it...

Man Utd's tweet has come back to haunt them

If you're going to tweet something that bold, be prepared for it to be used as way of mocking you when things inevitably go wrong.

Instead of topping the table, United now look like they will struggle to even make the top four, something Rangnick is clearly very aware of.

“I cannot make any guarantees,” the 63-year-old manager said when asked if the Red Devils can qualify for next season's Champions League.

“Look at today’s performance: if I say we are 100% convinced we will finish in the top four I don’t know if people will believe that. It is about taking the next steps and getting better. I knew this could be hard.

“I knew it would be difficult - that’s the reason why they brought me. I knew it wouldn’t be easy to find a balance between offensively and defensively. We didn’t press at all. We tried but we were not able to get into those pressing situations.”

