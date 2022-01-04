Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'definitely looking at' £43.2m 'quality player'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur will “definitely” be looking at signing Franck Kessie in the summer transfer window.

The AC Milan midfielder’s contract is expiring at the end of the season, meaning that he can speak to foreign clubs in the January transfer window over signing a pre-contract.

What’s the latest with Spurs?

They left it late at the weekend as they beat Watford 1-0 at Vicarage Road thanks to Davinson Sanchez’s 96th-minute header.

That winner means that the club have remained within touching distance of the top four as Antonio Conte’s side look to qualify for the Champions League this season.

Under the Italian, Spurs have yet to lose in the Premier League but he has been very open about the club’s desire to sign players in January and strengthen the squad.

It remains to be seen how active Spurs will be but they have been linked with Kessie for some time.

Director of football Fabio Paratici spearheaded recruitment in the summer and will do so again this month as Spurs look to bring in new additions.

Per reports, the club are looking to sign a striker, and have been linked with Wolves winger Adama Traore too, while Kessie has been a long-term target, per reports.

The Ivory Coast international has been with Milan since 2019 and is valued at £43.2m by Transfermarkt, making 205 appearances in total for Milan during his time at San Siro.

And O’Rourke thinks that the club will certainly look to bring him in on a free transfer.

What did O’Rourke say?

He told GiveMeSport: "Franck Kessie at AC Milan, he is a free agent in the summer, that's one that Spurs will definitely be looking at because he's a quality player, and you don't get too many of them on a free transfer."

How good is Kessie?

The defensive midfielder is a player who would slot right into Spurs’ starting XI if they did make the move to bring him in.

Per fbref, his numbers in midfield are absolutely unbelievable, with the website comparing him statistically to West Ham United’s Declan Rice and Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot. He has previously been hailed as "devastating" by Arrigo Sacchi.

He is excellent on the ball, as he is in the top 25 per cent of midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues for pass completion rate, touches in the attacking penalty area, progressive passes received, shot-creating actions and blocks.

Compared to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Kessie is more effective in the final third of the pitch, and would be able to come in and replace the Dane, while also improving the squad along the way.

Spurs should get him in.

