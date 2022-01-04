Aston Villa transfer news: Steven Gerrard could soon have his own Yaya Toure at Villa Park

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Steven Gerrard would love to be reunited with Joe Aribo by bringing the Rangers ace to Aston Villa, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Gerrard was appointed as Villa’s boss in November and the recently reopened transfer window offers the 41-year-old his first opportunity to welcome reinforcements on board.

What’s the latest news involving Aribo?

Gerrard’s unveiling came after a successful reign at Rangers, which included ending the Glasgow side’s decade-long wait for a Scottish Premiership title.

It has been claimed that Gerrard is looking to be reunited with Aribo before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

The 12-cap Aribo has linked up with Nigeria for the African Cup of Nations but that will not stop him being in-demand.

Villa are not Aribo’s only Premier League suitors, with Crystal Palace, Brentford and Watford also known to have been keeping tabs on his progress.

Leicester City are thought to be mulling over whether to make a move as well.

However, there remains a chance that Aribo could remain north of the border as his former Staines Town coach Mark Fabian has insisted the midfielder is happy at Ibrox but may find it difficult to turn down a move to the English top flight.

Rangers are in a strong negotiating position should Villa or other interested parties strengthen their interest as Aribo's current contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2023.

Enter Giveaway

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Aribo?

O'Rourke believes Gerrard is keen to work with Aribo again, having seen him be a huge success at Rangers.

The journalist reckons the central midfielder would add another creative spark to Villa's ranks.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm sure Gerrard would love to bring someone like a Joe Aribo to Villa Park.

The Football Terrace: Full REACTION as Man City seal late winner at Arsenal!

"He was a big signing for Gerrard up at Rangers and really helped to turn them around.

"He added a real creative spark to the side at Rangers and I think he's been Rangers' best player this season up in Scotland. He has hit a real rich vein of form."

Why is Gerrard keen to work with Aribo again?

Gerrard has already signed Aribo before, having welcomed the 25-year-old to Rangers during his time at the Ibrox helm.

Aribo went on to become a key player under the now Villa boss, making 112 appearances under Gerrard’s guidance.

1 of 15 Which club did Dean Saunders start his professional career at? Swansea City Cardiff City Wrexham Newport County

The former Charlton Athletic man has previously been likened to three-time Premier League title winner Yaya Toure, which is no mean feat and demonstrates how highly he is rated.

It is known that Gerrard is looking to bolster his midfield options during the transfer window after it was confirmed that Marvelous Nakamba will be on the sidelines for up to four months due to a knee injury sustained at Liverpool last month.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News