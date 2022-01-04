Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Marc Guehi is enjoying a stellar 2021/22 campaign with Crystal Palace.

The Eagles saw fit to splash £18 million on the defender back in the summer following his impressive loan spell at Swansea City last season.

Guehi is the club's third-most expensive signing and he's been worth every single penny so far, playing 19 games across all competitions and even scoring two goals in Premier League action.

The England U21 star was always tipped for big things while he was at Chelsea and it was slightly surprising that Thomas Tuchel's side were willing to part ways with the defender.

Although, Guehi would certainly have struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge this season due to the presence of Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah in the squad.

The 21-year-old played only two games for Chelsea's first-team, but he was absolutely magnificent for the club's various youth sides.

And that wasn't just down to his brilliant defending either.

Back in April 2019 while representing the Blues in the UEFA Youth League, Guehi scored one of the coolest penalties you will ever see in a shootout versus Dinamo Zagreb.

The centre-back's 'zero step' effort still blows our minds to this very day and you can watch it in all of its glory below.

Video: Guehi's ridiculously cool penalty for Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb

Nerves. Of. Steel.

To have the bottle to attempt a penalty like that is one thing, but executing it to perfection is a whole different ball game.

If Palace are involved in a penalty shootout some time in the near future, Guehi simply has to be one of the first five selected to take.

Chelsea went on to beat Dinamo Zagreb 4-2 on penalties to progress to the semi-finals of the 2018/19 UEFA Youth League, where they beat Barcelona to setup a date with Porto in the final.

The Blues were defeated 3-1 by the Portuguese outfit, though, which meant the team picked up their second runner-up medals in the competition in the space of two seasons.

