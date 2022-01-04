Leeds transfer news: Marcelo Bielsa tipped to 'revisit' swoop for £30m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that Leeds United will look to revisit a deal to sign Nahitan Nandez from Cagliari in the January transfer window.

The club were heavily linked with a move for the midfielder in the summer transfer window but saw bids rejected for the Uruguay international.

What’s the latest with Leeds?

The club got back to winning ways at the weekend to put some fresh air between themselves and the relegation zone.

Leeds hadn’t won any of their previous four games in the league but thumped Burnley 3-1 thanks to goals from Jack Harrison, Stuart Dallas, and Daniel James.

They are subsequently eight points clear of the relegation zone and may now be looking up the table instead of over their shoulders, although 18th-placed Burnley do have two games in hand on Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Still, it remains to be seen if they will try to bring new players into the club in January to strengthen their case for survival in the top-flight.

Of course, Leeds have struggled immensely with injuries in recent weeks, with Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford, two key players for the club, both currently on the treatment table.

A deal to sign Nandez has again been mooted ahead of the January window, with Cagliari struggling immensely in Serie A.

The 26-year-old has made 16 appearances in the league this season, laying on two assists, although the club are currently 19th in the table, winning just one game, and they sit six points behind Spezia in the safety of 17th.

And O’Rourke believes a deal to bring Nandez into the club could be looked at in January.

What did O’Rourke say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "Nandez at Cagliari has been a long-term target for Leeds. They tried to sign him in the summer so I'm sure they'll be looking to revisit that one as well."

Is Nandez good?

By all accounts, yes, but there are doubts over whether he would really fit into Leeds’ high-intensity system.

He is playing in a poor team at the moment but fbref shows that, compared to other midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues, Nandez is excellent at passing the ball, although he doesn’t really press as highly as he could, nor does he offer all that much defensively. He has been hailed as a "fighter", though, by journalist Fabrizio Romano previously.

He is thoroughly decent at creating opportunities but Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa demands that his players offer something in both directions on the pitch.

It is debatable as to whether Nandez does but he may well be attainable, and he certainly looks coachable.

Given that Cagliari could well be relegated to Serie B, Nandez may be looking for a way out, and his contract reportedly contains a release clause worth £30.25m.

Provided the price is right, he could be a good signing, but that statement does come with caveats.

