Despite further claims of retirement after recent bouts, 45-year-old boxing legend Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather is set for another return to the ring in February.

The official announcement posted by the American himself read: “February 20th, we haven’t chosen an opponent yet, but I look forward to it and hopefully we give you guys something to see."

Despite not yet having an official opponent lined up yet, YouTuber/social media star 'Money Kicks' has been mentioned as a possible option by Mayweather himself.

The location, however, has been decided, and it’ll be a sight to behold.

The fight, scheduled for February 20, will take place in Dubai on the Burj Al Arab Jumeriah’s helipad, which is likely to become one of the most eye-grabbing locations for a boxing fight.

The spectacle of the fight calls into action Mayweather's newfound stance on fighting as entertainment rather than actual competition.

His most recent big-money fights with Conor McGregor and Logan Paul could fall into the same category, as mega-matches with massive hype and promotional machines behind them that present themselves as once in a lifetime spectacle’s rather than an actual bell-to-bell fight.

Not that Mayweather would suffer in that regard anyways, as he ensured he maintained his long undefeated record by beating McGregor in their fight, and was taken to the limit by Logan Paul, although it's safe to say he was barely trying that night.

The undefeated legend of the sport commented on this stance by saying: “We want to give people entertainment. So yes, it will be more than one fight.”

He continued, “Well, I don’t like to call what I’m doing a fight. I like to call it a limited edition boxing showcase. Because it’s bigger than just boxing."

The attendance present for the showcase will resemble that of the idea of a spectacle where you’ll be lucky to get a seat, as the fight will be seen with limited capacity.

“It’s going to be a very special crowd,” he said.

“So if you get the chance to come here, you must know, you’re very, very special for this event."

