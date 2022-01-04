Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bruno Lage led Wolves to their first Premier League victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night.

The Portuguese coach, who replaced Nuno Espirito Santo at Molineux last summer, saw his side produce an impressive performance against Ralf Rangnick’s side before scoring the winning goal with 10 minutes remaining through Joao Moutinho.

It was a deserved victory for the visitors, who had 19 attempts at goal over the course of the 90 minutes.

United were poor. With the exception of David de Gea and Phil Jones, making his first appearance for two years, Rangnick’s players disappointed.

The Red Devils now find themselves seventh in the Premier League table, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with a game in hand. However, sixth-placed Tottenham (33 points) have a game in hand over United.

Lage was interviewed on Sky Sports after the match and footage of the 45-year-old ‘casually deconstructing United’s whole set up’ in three minutes is going viral on social media.

Asked to explain his game plan that allowed Wolves to control the first half, the former Benfica boss said “The most important thing for us is to see where the full-backs are, which positions they start.”

Asked why that was so important, he replied: “To find the spaces. When they are defending and when they are attacking - where the [spaces] are.

“In the first half, when they are defending, [Edinson] Cavani tried to control Ruben [Neves], Cristiano Ronaldo tried to control [Conor] Coady and the wingers were inside. So the space is outside. That’s why [Nelson] Semedo and [Fernando] Marcal had a lot of chances in the first half and the boys found the spaces.

“That’s why it’s so important to understand where the space is when you have the ball.

“And when you have defending, [Daniel] Podence and [Francisco] Trincao understand that if the full-backs are in front of them or, if they go, it’s not your man and you control the space inside.

“That’s why it’s so important. The players understood the plan and I think we deserved the three points.”

Lage was also asked whether he was ever worried at any point that Wolves wouldn’t seal all three points.

United were awarded a late free-kick in a dangerous position and Bruno Fernandes forced a fine save from Jose Sa - but Lage insisted that he was always confident his side would win the match.

“No. I never thought about that,” he said. “I’m positive and always come to try and win the games.”

Wolves now sit eighth in the league table following Monday’s game, three points behind United, who now have back-to-back games in the FA Cup and Premier League against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

