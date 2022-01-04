Newcastle transfer news: Magpies poised to seal deal for £16.2m star who 'adds a lot'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie believes Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier is someone who would add ‘a lot’ to Newcastle United amid increased speculation over an imminent move.

The 31-year-old is reportedly closing in on a return to the Premier League after departing Tottenham Hotspur back in July 2019.

What is the latest news involving Trippier?

After Trippier played a pivotal part in Atleti’s La Liga title triumph last term, it seemed as though he was set to come back to his homeland following a successful two-year stint in Spain.

Manchester United were desperate to secure his services over the summer, but the capital club refused to budge on the right-back’s £34 million release clause.

As a result, Trippier stayed put at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and has made 18 appearances in all competitions for Diego Simeone’s charges throughout 2021/22.

However, the England international is edging closer to the Atleti exit door once again, with Newcastle now the most likely destination.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Trippier is ‘now getting closer’ to joining the Magpies as he prioritises a move back to the Premier League in the January transfer window.

And Downie has claimed the attack-minded full-back is a player who will offer Eddie Howe’s struggling charges something at both ends of the pitch, should he join their battle against relegation.

What has Downie said about Trippier?

Trippier has cultivated a reputation as a solid defender and a specialist set-piece taker for both club and country in recent years, attributes that would prove extremely beneficial to Newcastle.

Downie, therefore, outlined his belief that the defender - who is valued at £16.2m by Transfermarkt - could add a lot to the St. James’ Park outfit this winter.

He told GiveMeSport: “He's someone who adds a lot. He's not just a good defender, he's obviously good at set-pieces as well. He's got that experience playing for England, and Eddie Howe knows him as well.”

Would Trippier be a good signing?

Newcastle are currently sitting in the drop zone after winning just one of their opening 19 top-flight fixtures.

Keeping clean sheets has been one of their main issues, managing just one in the Premier League all season while conceding a whopping 42 times.

Trippier, who was a crucial cog in the meanest La Liga defence last season, would surely be a welcomed addition to Howe’s backline then, providing an instant upgrade to the young tactician’s current options.

