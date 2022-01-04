Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

2022 is already upon us and with it comes a glut of exciting football action.

The festive season is always a busy time for football in England as various other leagues across Europe break up for a short winter hiatus.

However, despite the chill setting in across the continent, the action in Spain was searing hot as Athletic Bilbao took on Osasuna in a La Liga clash.

Despite taking an early lead, Osasuna were ultimately played off the park by their guests who put in a an efficient performance to clinch a 3-1 victory and grab three valuable away points.

A hat-trick from Oihan Sancet killed off a game that would ultimately descend into madness in the dying minutes.

With Osasuna desperately pushing forward in a bid to find a way back into the game in stoppage time, Athletic broke away on what looked to be a dangerous counter attack.

Spotting the imminent threat, Chimy Avila decided he was going to do anything he could to cut it down in its tracks.

His challenge, however, turned out to be one of the worst you could ever hope to see.

Avila flung himself through the air attempting a frightfully reckless scissor chop on Nico Williams.

Fortunately, Williams was able to hurdle the challenge but, had Avila connected, it could genuinely have ended a career right there and then.

The game then seemed to carry on as if the challenge had gone by unnoticed but, Iñaki Williams, Nico's big brother had seen everything he needed to see.

Iñaki confronted Avila in the centre of the park with a bit of argy-bargy before the two were separated by teammates.

You can see the full passage of play in the video below:

Crazy.

It's clear that Avila had no intention of playing the ball and every intention of recklessly scathing down an opponent with no regard for his safety.

If anything, Iñaki's reaction was rather understated.

The ensuing chaos saw what had been an entertaining affair end on a sour note but you can hardly blame Iñaki for taking exception and standing up for his brother.

2022 might only be a few days young, but Avila's challenge could genuinely be one of the worst we see all year long.

