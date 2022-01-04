Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Deciphering a list featuring the 30 richest athletes in the world must be a difficult task, and I envy that poor soul destined to take on that task… damn.

You’ve got football, boxing, Formula 1, basketball, tennis, golf, NASCAR, baseball, pro-wrestling. Picking apart the rich folk dominating these sports will not only make my bank account weep for the past, present and future, but will make me honestly question whether each athlete has a bet with one another over who can become the richest.

And you know that bet’s going to have a massive wager.

Anyways, tears and jealously aside, while I try and remind myself of things other than material wealth, have a peek at this list of the top 30 richest athletes in the world as of 2022, according to WealthyGorilla.

Top 30 Richest Sport's People As Of 2022

30) Kimi Raikkonen (Formula 1, net worth: $250 million)

29) Grant Hill (Basketball, net worth: 250 million)

28) Gary Player (Golf, net worth: $250 million)

27) Fernando Alonso (F1, net worth: $260 million)

26) Lewis Hamilton (F1, net worth: $285 million)

25) George Forman (Boxing, net worth: $300 million)

24) Dale Earnhardt Jr (NASCAR, net worth: $300 million)

23) Alex Rodriguez (Baseball, net worth: $350 million)

22) Vinnie Johnson (Basketball, net worth: $400 million)

21) Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (WWE, net worth: ($400 million)

20) Shaquille O’Neal (Basketball, net worth: $400 million)

19) Phil Mickelson (Golf, net worth: $400 million)

18) Jack Nicklaus (Golf, net worth: $400 million)

17) Greg Norman (Golf, net worth: $400 million)

16) Roger Federer (Tennis, net worth: $450 million)

15) Floyd Mayweather (Boxing, net worth: $450 million)

14) David Beckham (Football, net worth: $450 million)

13) LeBron James (Basketball, net worth: $500 million)

12) Cristiano Ronaldo (Football, net worth: $500 million)

11) Roger Staubach (American Football, net worth: $600 million)

10) Michael Schumacher (Formula 1, net worth: $600 million)

9) Magic Johnson (Basketball, net worth: $600 million)

8) Lionel Messi (Football, net worth: $600 million)

7) Junior Bridgeman (Basketball, net worth: $600 million)

6) Eddie Jordan (F1, net worth: $600 million)

5) Tiger Woods (Golf, net worth: $800 million)

4) Anna Kasprak (Horse riding, net worth: $1 billion)

3) Ion Tiriac (Tennis, net worth: $1.2 billion)

2) Vince McMahon (WWE, net worth: $1.6 million)

1) Michael Jordan (Basketball, net worth: $2.2 billion)

So there you have it, there are the 30 richest sport's people in the world right now as of 2022, according to Wealthy Gorilla.

