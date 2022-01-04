Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jon Jones is the 'best striker' in the UFC, according to MMA superstar Francis Ngannou.

The current UFC heavyweight champion was very complimentary towards Jones, 34, and suggested his extensive use of spinning elbows and oblique kicks has helped revolutionise the sport.

He also compared the UFC GOAT's fighting style to another future opponent - Ciryl Gane.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Ngannou said: "If I'm about to say the best striker for MMA striking, it would still be Jon Jones.

"But if we go kickboxing style, then I think it will be Ciryl Gane.

"But for MMA striking, I would give it to Jon Jones. Because, like, with his elbow and all this stuff that he does.. the oblique kick, all those stuff.

"For MMA, [sic] is the perfect striking."

Ngannou also revealed he has not yet given up on his hopes of fighting Jones one day, with the American looking to move up from light heavyweight to challenge the French-Cameroonian for the UFC gold-plated strap.

The Albuquerque native reigned supreme at the top of the 205lbs division for the best part of a decade, and Ngannou believes Jones is one of the most naturally gifted fighters of his generation.

He added: "Well as far as I'm concerned Jon Jones is still light heavyweight because Jon Jones never fight [sic] in the heavyweight division.

"Yeah that is like one of the most talented guys in the sport, you know, he's been the light heavyweight champion for a decade almost and retained his belt that long in a division that people hit so hard.

"He's definitely one of the best fighters in the sport with no doubt.

"Not long ago, we were working so hard for that fight, it didn't happen, I think the UFC didn't like to push that fight.

"But yes, that was the fight we were looking at, that was the fight I was looking at recently.

"I think that was the fight he was looking at as well because we believe this will be a massive fight and great for everyone."

Meanwhile, Ngannou's efforts will be focusing on bringing the UFC heavyweight title back to his native country of Cameroon.

He has knocked out each of his last five opponents in a row and underlined his championship credentials with wins over Cain Velasquez and Junior dos Santos before finally capturing the belt by avenging his defeat to Stipe Miocic at the second time of trying.

Ngannou is set to face Gane at UFC 270 on January 22 as he looks to defend the title for the first time, and a win for either man could set up a world title fight against Jones later this year.

