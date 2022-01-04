Carlos Sainz: How old is he? Networth, salary, height, dad & girlfriend

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Carlos Sainz is one of the best drivers on the Formula 1 grid, having competed for the likes of McLaren, Toro Rosso and, most recently, Ferrari.

In 2022, the Spaniard will once again line up for the Scuderia as they bid to challenge for the championship, aided by new rules and regulations.

Here's everything you need to know about Carlos Sainz...

How old is Carlos Sainz?

Carlos Sainz is 27, having been born on 1st September 1994.

What is Carlos Sainz's Networth and salary?

Sainz is said to be earning just shy of £7m a year at Ferrari.

How tall is Carlos Sainz?

The Spaniard is 1.78m tall.

Who is Carlos Sainz's dad?

Carlos Sainz is the son of the 1990 and 1992 World Rally Championship winner, Carlos Sainz Sr. It's clear racing runs in the blood of this family!

Who is Carlos Sainz's girlfriend?

Sainz is believed to be in a relationship with Isabel Hernaez, a press officer in the fashion industry. Little is known about when and where they met as they have opted to keep things as private as possible.

Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motorsport and thrills millions of fans globally every year with races around the world.

The Formula 1 World Championship was born in 1950 and the first title was taken by Italian Giuseppe Farina, blazing the trail for some of the greats to follow him including Juan Manuel Fangio, Sir Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda, Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, Sir Lewis Hamilton and many more.

Over the years, Formula 1 has grown into a truly worldwide sport, watched by hundreds of millions, and with a calendar that heads to over 20 countries in a season, there are few sports that directly reach so many around the globe on a frequent basis.

It's one of the most exciting sports there is and is set to entertain for years and years to come...

You can keep up to date with all the latest F1 news, rumours and results right here at Give Me Sport.

Who has the most Formula 1 titles?



Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton are locked together on 7 world titles a piece in terms of the Drivers' championship.

Ferrari have the most Constructors' titles with 16.

Where can I watch F1?



Formula 1 is broadcast live and exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK, with Sky providing a dedicated Formula 1 channel that covers every practice session, qualifying and race over a weekend.

Channel 4 also offers a free alternative that provides highlights of qualifying and the races each weekend evening.

Where can I follow F1 on social media?



You can follow F1 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

News Now - Sport News