Charles Leclerc: How old is he? Where is he from? Networth, salary, girlfriend & racing brother

Charles Leclerc is one of the best drivers in Formula 1, having risen through the ranks to become a Ferrari driver in 2019.

He arrived on the grid as a highly-rated F2 champion, becoming the youngest ever driver to win the series and also only the fourth to win it in his debut season in 2017.

He joined Sauber in 2018 for his rookie F1 campaign and quickly impressed, progressing to Ferrari for 2019 to replace the outgoing Kimi Raikkonen.

He won his first Grand Prix later that year in Belgium, before then winning the Scuderia's home race at Monza in Italy.

Here's everything you need to know about Charles Leclerc:

How old is Charles Leclerc and where is he from?





24. He was born on October 16th, 1997. He was born in Monaco and lives there to this day.

How tall is Charles Leclerc?

He is 1.8m tall.

What is Charles Leclerc's salary?

Charles Leclerc is said to earn £11m a year.

Who is Charles Leclerc's girlfriend?

Leclerc has been dating influencer and archaeology student Charlotte Sine since 2019.

Who is Charles Leclerc's brother?

His brother Arthur Leclerc is also a racing driver, with him competing in F3 in 2021.

