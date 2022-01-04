Yuki Tsunoda: Height, age, networth, salary and everything you need to know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Yuki Tsunoda is a Japanese F1 driver who currently competes for AlphaTauri.

Tsunoda is the first driver to compete in Formula 1 to have been born in the 2000s and joined the sport for the first time in 2021 after quickly progressing up the motorsport ranks.

He won the Japanese F4 championship in 2018 before moving to F3 in Europe for 2019 as a member of both the Red Bull and Honda young driver academies.

His career moved on quickly, too, with him entering F2 in 2020 and winning the 'Rookie of the Year' award in the chief feeder series for F1.

Indeed, his performances that took him to third in the championship were enough to convince AlphaTauri to give him a shot in F1 for 2021, with him being retained for 2022.

Here is everything you need to know about Yuki Tsunoda:

How old is Yuki Tsunoda?

Tsunoda is 21. He was born on May 11th, 2000

How tall is Yuki Tsunoda?



1.59m

What is Yuki Tsunoda's salary?

His salary is currently undisclosed but is predicted to be around the £900,000 a year mark.

Who is Yuki Tsunoda's girlfriend?

Yuki Tsunoda is currently believed to be single.

