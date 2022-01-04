Pierre Gasly: Height, age, salary, networth, girlfriend and everything you need to know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pierre Gasly is a French F1 driver who currently competes for AlphaTauri.

Gasly is a product of the Red Bull Driver Academy and has driven for either their team or their sister team during his time in the sport.

A handful of races for Toro Rosso in 2017 led to a full-time seat in 2018 with the Faenza-based outfit, with his performances impressive enough to earn him a drive at Red Bull in 2019.

However, a tough spell there saw him replaced mid-season by Alex Albon, with him moving back to Toro Rosso to see out the campaign.

His recovery began in earnest in 2020, however, as Toro Rosso rebranded as AlphaTauri, with him profiting from a manic Italian Grand Prix to win his first-ever F1 race at Monza.

Indeed, he has continued to impress since then with regular points-finishes and consistent drives, with 2021 proving arguably his best yet ahead of 2022.

Here is everything you need to know about Pierre Gasly:

How old is Pierre Gasly?

He is 25. He was born on February 7th, 1996.

How tall is Pierre Gasly?

1.77m

What is Pierre Gasly's salary?

Gasly's yearly salary is $1,915,000.

Who is Pierre Gasly's girlfriend?

Katerina Berezhna, who is a model and social media influencer from Ukraine.

Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motorsport and thrills millions of fans globally every year with races around the world.

The Formula 1 World Championship was born in 1950 and the first title was taken by Italian Giuseppe Farina, blazing the trail for some of the greats to follow him including Juan Manuel Fangio, Sir Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda, Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, Sir Lewis Hamilton and many more.

Over the years, Formula 1 has grown into a truly worldwide sport, watched by hundreds of millions, and with a calendar that heads to over 20 countries in a season, there are few sports that directly reach so many around the globe on a frequent basis.

It's one of the most exciting sports there is and is set to entertain for years and years to come...

You can keep up to date with all the latest F1 news, rumours and results right here at Give Me Sport.

Who has the most Formula 1 titles?

Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton are locked together on 7 world titles a piece in terms of the Drivers' championship.

Ferrari have the most Constructors' titles with 16.

Where can I watch F1?

Formula 1 is broadcast live and exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK, with Sky providing a dedicated Formula 1 channel that covers every practice session, qualifying and race over a weekend.

Channel 4 also offers a free alternative that provides highlights of qualifying and the races each weekend evening.

Where can I follow F1 on social media?

You can follow F1 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

News Now - Sport News