Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Scaramouche Not Expected to Return (Leak)

Genshin Impact 2.5 Update was originally expected to see the return of Scaramouche, but a recent leak has indicated that it will be some time until he is available in the game.

One of the most prominent leakers in the Genshin Impact community previously leaked that Scaramouche would be returning as part of the 2.5 Update, so this news was quite shocking.

From what appears to have been found/not found during datamining, it appears as though we will not be seeing Scaramouche appear for quite some time.

Here’s everything you need to know about the recent leaks claiming that Scaramouche will not be returning to the game as part of the Genshin Impact 2.5 Update.

Scaramouche Not Returning

Noted Genshin Impact leaker UBatcha originally stated that Scaramouche would be returning to the game, but they refused to confirm what it meant in terms of storyline implications, not wanting to spoil it for players.

They tweeted back in December 2021: “Scaramouche shows up again in 2.5 story, I don't want to spoil any details so I won't be expanding on it or the last tweet any further.”

As noted, this now appears to not be the case, with one of the top dataminers revealing on Discord that they cannot find anything that indicates that Scaramouche will be coming to the game anytime soon.

Lumie wrote: “He (Scaramouche) doesn’t have anything in the game pointing to him being available anytime soon (excels, etc), unlike other characters which have at least skeleton (basic) data in the game.”

It remains to be seen if we will be seeing Scaramouche anytime soon in the game, with some now believing that he will not be appearing until at least the 3.0 Update of the game, which is quite some time off.

We will update this page as and when we get more information relating to Scaramouche and when he will be making a return to Genshin Impact, whether that is revealed by leakers or miHoYo themselves!

