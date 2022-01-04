League of Legends Update 12.1: Diana and Gangplank Receive Buffs in Latest Changes

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

League of Legends update 12.1 is almost here and leaks have started to emerge regarding which champions will be getting buffed in the first patch of 2022.

Vast segments of the gaming community have been on the edge of their seats waiting for Riot Games to unleash their changes, although it has been predicted that this will not be as seismic and some may have first thought.

League of Legends has not received an update since 8th December last year - where the likes of Camille, Ivern and Kled received generous upgrades from the developers to improve the balance of gameplay across all champions.

That being said, speculation has been rife regarding what is on the horizon for League of Legends, with leaks beginning to reveal themselves in regards to who will be buffed next - and even nerfed.

We could also see more changes to the Ultimate Spellbook as we did during 11.24, but time will tell whether that will be the case.

League of Legends Update 12.1 Buffs

With 12.1 set to be released on 5th January 2022, early leaks have emerged across social media regarding which champions will be upgraded.

According to Phlox on Twitter, Diana and Gangplank will be the two characters that will be buffed, with Sona and Rek’Sai set to be nerfed (downgraded).

Things have been quiet over at Riot Games due to the Christmas and New Year period, and things are set to burst into life once more as they aim to get back to their usual patch schedule.

Update 12.1 was described as “unusual” with most of it having been put in place before the holiday season get underway. Nevertheless, huge anticipation continues to grow for the upcoming patch.

Riot have always been consistent as far as patches are concerned and have kept community feedback at the forefront of their efforts to provide the best possible gameplay experience for League of Legends.

Whether 12.1 will maintain this, remains to be seen. But with this in mind, it will be exciting to see how Diana and Gangplank play with their upgraded stats, cooldown times and more.

