FIFA 22 Pro Clubs: Best Meta Build To Make Overpowered Central Attacking Midfielder (CAM)

FIFA 22 Pro Clubs is a great game mode played by many and we have revealed the best overpowered build for those who want to play as a central attacking midfielder on their team.

FIFA 22 has various game modes, and Pro Clubs is one in which you definitely need to make sure you are suiting the meta. You have to do this by playing overpowered pro players.

This is the best game mode for those who want to be playing with their mates as you can play with 10 other friends on the same team.

You need to make sure you have good all round stats. As a central attacking midfielder (CAM), you need to have a good eye for a pass, be able to track back, and have a decent shot on you. You can also have a huge influence when it comes to taking set pieces.

Best Meta Build To Make Overpowered FIFA 22 Pro Clubs Central Attacking Midfielder (CAM)

There is a lot to sort out when making your Pro Clubs build, including your Player Profile, the perks you want, and also the attributes. For this build you need to make sure you have a lot of skill points to unlock all the attributes.

Here is the best overpowered build for your CAM:

Player Profile

Position: ST (This build is best for CAM’s despite it technically being a striker)

Height: 5 ft 6 Inches

Weight: 99 ILBS

Preferred Foot: Either

Perks

Skilled Dribbler

Active First Touch

One Time Shot

Attributes

Have a look at the images down below to see what attributes you should be spending your skill points on.

For those who do not know, skill points are the only way in which you can upgrade your pro’s. You gain more skill points via XP and work your way up the levels in the FIFA 22 Pro Clubs. You get a certain amount of XP depending on how well you play in each match.

Dribbling

Shooting

Pace

As you can see, a lot of the skill points are understandably pace and dribbling. Passing, defending and physical is not needed as the base stats are already good enough.

You want to make sure that you're a player who can dribble well with pace, and also have some physicality as well.

