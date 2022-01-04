Alexa Bliss WWE return: Superstar confirms RAW appearance next week

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Alexa Bliss is set to make her in-ring return after taking a hiatus from wrestling.

WWE and Bliss herself teased a comeback during the latest episode of Monday Night Raw — announcing that next week will showcase the star's journey back to the company.

Bliss recently took some time away from the action last year in order to undergo sinus surgery.

Her break from the show came directly after she challenged Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women's Championship at Extreme Rules. Not only was Bliss unsuccessful in claiming the red brand belt, but she was left distraught after The Queen ripped apart her beloved doll and sidekick, Lilly.

This truly marked the end of an era.

Bliss introduced her supernatural gimmick in 2020, which progressively became darker as the months went on. It was inspired by Bray Wyatt's alter ego, The Fiend, with whom she formed an alliance during a joint-feud with Randy Orton.

After Wyatt left WWE, Bliss established herself as one of the most dominant female heels at the company. In 2021, she menaced Eva Marie before shifting her attention to Flair and the Raw Women's Championship.

Bliss also struck up a brief rivalry with Shayna Baszler and went on to defeat The Queen of Spades and her former tag team partner Nia Jax with the then Nikki Cross.

There's now a lot of speculation over whether Bliss will return to the company exactly as she left, or with a completely new gimmick. After losing Lilly, a new persona could be on the cards to mark a new chapter in the star's career.

But regardless of how she returns, hundreds of fans are thrilled with the news and can't wait to see Bliss back on their screens every Monday.

All eyes will be on Bliss when she finally makes her return as supporters wait to see if the three-time Raw and two-time SmackDown women's champion can return to her throne.

You can watch WWE Raw every single week live in the UK on BT Sport.

