Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: Rifthound Monster Being Added to Mondstadt Region

Genshin Impact 2.4 Update is set to be released onto servers on Wednesday 5th January 2022, and more information has been revealed about new monsters coming to the Mondstadt region.

miHoYo is adding a massive amount of content to the game as part of the new update, and we now know that Wolvedom will be populated by powerful Rifthound enemies.

Rifthounds are dangerous foes, especially for players who have not prepared their team correctly in the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Rifthounds that will be added to the Mondstadt region of Genshin Impact 2.5 Update.

2.4 Update Rifthounds

Genshin Impact 2.4 Update will see Rifthounds added to Mondstadt due to a surprising new quest surrounding Wolvendom.

Some players have already noticed the odd slash marks in the area, and it now appears as though the origin of these mysterious marks has been revealed to be the Rifthounds.

There’s a chance that players will have already summoned the Rifthounds to Wolvendom. The quest that actually brings the powerful creatures is Razor’s story quest “Lupus Minor Chapter,” and once Act 1 of the quest is completed then the wolves will begin to spawn in the game.

It’s going to be far more difficult for players to collect Small Lamp Grass and Wolfhooks with these new Rifthounds roaming the area. Thankfully, these creatures have some exploitable weaknesses, with both variants of the Rifthounds coming to Mondstadt having elemental weaknesses that players can utilise against them.

The purple Rifthounds that are being added will take extra damage when they are attacked with Electro damage. Conversely, the brown Rifthounds take extra damage when they are attacked with Geo.

It’s worth noting before you go in guns blazing that the Rifthounds will enter their Devourer state when being attacked with the elements that they are weak against!

