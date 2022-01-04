Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

French tennis player Alizé Cornet revealed she still feels 'uncomfortable' about the safety of Peng Shuai.

Cornet was one of the first tennis players to speak out about Peng, posting a message on Twitter shortly after the Chinese star’s disappearance in November.

"Let’s not remain silent," she wrote, accompanying her message with the Where is Peng Shuai hashtag.

Following her loss to Naomi Osaka at Melbourne Summer Set, tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg asked Cornet why she decided to post a message of support for Peng.

"I felt a little bit responsible for all the big wave that followed my tweet, and it was good in a way because I think the world needed to hear the first player saying something about it," she responded.

"The situation was not normal, and I could feel something was wrong.

"I’m used to opening my mouth when something is bothering me, so that’s just what I did. I’ve been true to who I am, and I couldn’t let this go.

"I’m really happy that all these people followed me, and the turn it took was really unexpected. Like the reaction of Steve Simon and everything that followed was really, really huge."

Shuai, a former world number one doubles player, made sexual assault allegations against China’s former Vice Premier, Zhang Gaoli, at the start of November.

In a post on Weibo, the 35-year-old claimed she was coerced into having sex with Zhang, which began an on-off consensual relationship with the former Politburo Standing Committee member.

Peng’s post was deleted around 30 minutes after it was published, and she subsequently disappeared from public view for three weeks.

She then appeared in a steady stream of photos and videos released by Chinese government-controlled media on Twitter, and was shown having a video call with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, during which she said she was "safe and well".

Last month, Peng denied making the sexual assault claims in a video posted by Lianhe Zaobao, a Singapore media outlet.

Despite this, the WTA said it still had "significant concerns" about Peng Shuai’s "well-being and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion".

The governing body has currently withdrawn from all tournaments in China, including Hong Kong, until Peng’s safety is guaranteed.

Cornet revealed she also still had concerns about Peng, telling Rothenberg she still felt "uncomfortable".

"I'm still a little worried about her. I have to say that this situation makes me feel still uncomfortable, and I don’t know how she’s doing. I don’t know where is the truth and where is the lies.

"I really don’t know what to think about it anymore. Now I’m just following it from a little bit further and I’m hoping for the best, but I think what could I do, I’ve done it, and now I’m just hoping for the best and hoping she’s fine.

"I feel I don’t have the power anymore to do something more."

