The All Mighty triumphed over Big E, Kevin Owens and Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a chaotic Fatal 4-Way main event to earn a WWE Championship opportunity against Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble.

Plus, Omos demolished former partner AJ Styles, Edge & Beth Phoenix issued a must-see challenge to The Miz & Maryse and more!

Alpha Academy def. Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro

Riding high off their celebration with Migos at WWE Day 1, RK-Bro were quickly brought back down to Earth as Alpha Academy launched an attack on the Raw Tag Team Champions prior to this match officially getting underway.

Once the bell sounded, enough punishment had been inflicted to prevent Riddle from ever tagging Randy Orton into the match, leading Otis to finish off The Original Bro with an enormous powerslam, sealing a statement victory for himself and Chad Gable.

Reggie & 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke def. Akira Tozawa & Tamina in a Mixed Tag Team Match

The 24/7 Championship was on the line in this unique contest as Dana Brooke teamed with Reggie to battle Akira Tozawa & Tamina.

The action was fast-paced and came to an end after Tozawa’s boot misfired and hit Tamina, which was countered with a swift slap. Reggie then connected with his flipping senton on Tozawa to earn the win.

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch got the best of Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan

Big Time Becks kicked off 2022 gloating about her victory over Liv Morgan at WWE Day 1 to remain Raw Women’s Champion.

This drew the ire of Morgan, but it also caught the attention of Bianca Belair, who began to go back and forth with Morgan as to who truly deserves the next opportunity at Becky Lynch’s title.

The tension spilled over when Belair and Morgan knocked Big Time Becks out of the ring and proceeded to square up and come to blows with each other.

This left Lynch the opening she needed to leave both aspiring challengers down, hitting an exclamatory Manhandle Slam on Belair to start her new year off right.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella & Queen Zelina def. Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H.

Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. had one more chance to redeem themselves as they challenged Carmella & Queen Zelina for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

The champions expectedly tried to expose The Almost Superhero as the “weak link” of her team, and their strategy proved successful when Zelina rolled up A.S.H. to keep the titles right where they are.

The Street Profits def. Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez

Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford started their night off by declaring themselves entrants in the 2022 Royal Rumble Match, and then they got to work in tag team action against former Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez.

It was a good night to be the Profits as they overcame their competition when Ford delivered an awe-inspiring Frog Splash to Crews to seal the victory.

United States Champion Damian Priest def. Dolph Ziggler

Damian Priest had to keep his cool at all costs in this United States Championship rematch against Dolph Ziggler.

The rules stated that Priest would lose his title if he was counted out or disqualified, but the champion was able to keep his “Damian” side in check and triumph over The Showoff, despite interference from Robert Roode, when he connected with his wicked Reckoning for the win.

Edge & Beth Phoenix challenged The Miz & Maryse to a match at Royal Rumble

The Miz emerged with his wife, Maryse, and was very upset coming off of his loss at the hands of Edge at WWE Day 1.

As WWE’s “It Couple” began to trash talk The Rated-R Superstar and his wife, Beth Phoenix, the WWE Hall of Fame couple interrupted and challenged Miz and Maryse to a huge Mixed Tag Team showdown at Royal Rumble.

While Maryse looked concerned about the challenge, The A-Lister jumped to accept it right away, sending his wife into a panic and Edge and Phoenix looking forward to the matchup.

Omos def. AJ Styles

The former Raw Tag Team Champions finally went toe-to-toe as AJ Styles faced the tall task of battling his former personal colossus, Omos.

The encounter did not end well for The Phenomenal One, as the massive Omos sealed his fate with a devastating two-handed Chokeslam to score his biggest singles victory to date.

Bobby Lashley def. Big E, Kevin Owens and Seth “Freakin” Rollins in a Fatal 4-Way Match to earn a WWE Championship opportunity against Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was looking on intently as his four opponents from WWE Day 1 battled it out to earn the next title opportunity at Royal Rumble.

Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens and Seth “Freakin” Rollins went to war and brutalized one another in an incredibly intense main event that culminated with The All Mighty hitting Owens with a massive Spear to pick up the victory and set himself up for a monstrous showdown with The Beast Incarnate for the WWE Title at Royal Rumble.

When the match was over, Kevin Patrick caught up with Lesnar to get his reaction, but The Beast had something else in mind and warned Universal Champion Roman Reigns that he would see him this Friday on SmackDown.

