FIFA 22 FUT Headliners: Team 2 Players Including Vinicius Junior and Mohammed Salah Leaked

The FIFA 22 FUT Headliners Promo is currently live, and some of the Team 2 players have been leaked.

There has been a sheer amount of promo’s in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, and each promo we have seen has lasted two weeks, with two teams being released across two weeks.

Team 2 for FIFA 22 FUT Headliners will be going live on Friday 7th January 2022 and should be available in packs for a week.

The first team in this FUT Headliners promo went down great, and we hope there will be a similar reaction when the second team goes live.

FIFA 22 FUT Headliners Team 2 Players Leaked

Social Media, especially Twitter, has been rife with FIFA 22 Ultimate Team leaks since the game was released back on the 1st October 2022.

The leaks we have seen surface on Twitter have been right a lot of the time, if not most of the time, and these latest leaks come from reliable leakers Donk Trading, FUTZONECENTRAL and WeaverImBMW4er.

There have been five players leaked, and these five players will be some of the best involved in the FIFA 22 FUT Headliners Promo. They are:

Vinicius Junior

Joshua Kimmich

Joao Cancelo

Wesley Fofana

Mohamed Salah

Kevin Trapp

Nicolo Barella

Gaëtan Laborde

Rafael Leao

Duvan Zapata

Ollie Watkins

Joselu

Theate Belgium

Harry Wilson

Aritz Elustondo

These Headliner cards will receive automatic upgrades if they earn an in-form card (TOTW). They might also receive upgrades if their teams go on a certain win streak.

This is very exciting news and some of these cards will no doubt be in the high 80’s and mid 90’s so they will definitely be overpowered in Ultimate Team.

With players like Salah, Vinicius Junior and Cancelo already fitting the meta of FUT with their base cards, it is scary to think how good their Headliner cards could be should they get upgrades.

For now, we do not know if these cards will be available via packs, in objectives or Squad Building Challenges, but it is most likely these ones leaked will be in packs available on the store and also available on the transfer market.

