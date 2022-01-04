Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea vs Liverpool was fun, wasn’t it?

The two title contenders played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea fought back from 2-0 down to level the scores before half-time.

Neither side could quite find the winner after the break.

Ironically, while neutral football fans enjoyed the 90 minutes, those associated with Chelsea and Liverpool may not have been too pleased with the end result. The end result being a chasm emerging between them a league leaders Manchester City.

In truth, it was a must-win match for both sides are they attempted to hang onto the coat tails of Manchester City.

That much could be seen by the celebrations of both managers on the touchline.

Liverpool’s assistant manager, Pepijn Lijnders, was standing in for Jurgen Klopp after the German tested positive for COVID.

And he was determined to do his manager proud.

But he was perhaps a bit too over-the-top with his celebrations. Lijnders celebrated Klopp-style towards the away end when the goal went in which meant he had to fist-bump in the direction of the Chelsea bench.

Thomas Tuchel and his staff clearly took that personally.

That’s because footage shows Tuchel and members of his staff going wild in the face of Lijnders and Liverpool’s bench when Christian Pulisic equalised before half-time.

VIDEO: Tuchel and Chelsea staff get revenge on Pep Lijnders

Chelsea fans definitely think Tuchel was getting revenge for Lijnders’ previous celebrations.

“Lmao how did they not show this during the game?” one asked.

“Haha I love how he literally did it in his face,” another said.

A third added: “I had seen the Liverpool side reaction. Didn't see Tuchel's one. That was seriously awesome!”

"Kinda want to see what would’ve happened if the third went in during the first half," another Chelsea fan wrote.

"I am sad Klopp wasn't there, would love to see him rage," added a fifth.

