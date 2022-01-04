Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury could see his reign as heavyweight champion of the world abruptly ended by Oleksandr Usyk, according to Deontay Wilder's trainer.

Malik Scott has warned the Gypsy King he is no longer the same fighter that once beat Wladimir Klitschko.

And he even claimed Fury will find it hard to keep up with the fleet-footed Ukrainian after he rang rings around Anthony Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September.

Scott told Boxing News: “I don’t think it’s far-fetched that he beats Fury at all.

“He’s extremely stubborn…He’s fought big guys and beaten them before.

“You’ve also got to think this is the best time for Usyk to fight Fury.

“Fury isn’t fast no more, he doesn’t have reflexes like he used to.

“The style he is fighting with right now, believe it or not, it works perfect for Usyk to win that fight.

“If there’s anyone that can box with Usyk it’s the younger Fury, the Wladimir Klitschko Fury.

"But this new Fury works perfect for Usyk. Don’t be surprised if Usyk becomes undisputed champion and beats Fury next year.

“How’s Fury going to deal with it when he’s getting hit by Usyk, when he realizes this guy can punch harder than he expected?

“How’s he going to deal with that? We’ll see. But I won't be shocked at all if Usyk beats him. It’s almost expected by me.”

Scott, who is a former professional boxer himself, was in Wilder's corner for his trilogy fight with Fury in Las Vegas on October 11 last year.

And while his own career didn't work out as planned, he revealed he was lucky enough to be invited to Usyk's training camp, where he was given a valuable insight into what it takes to become a two-weight world champion.

Scott went on to say: “Deontay and Tyson shook up the heavyweight division with their trilogy but Usyk is on the move too.

“He’s not good, he’s great. I’ve been to his training camp; it’s half zoo, half forest. The ring is so small, the smallest ring in the world.

"And when they told me he used that ring to get ready to fight Murat Gassiev it told me who he is as a man.

"He makes himself extremely uncomfortable during training camp which makes it easy for him on fight night.

“When you see him calm, cool, and relaxed in what is supposed to be the fight of his life, it’s because he just left a Hell zoo training camp. The fight is easy for him.”

Usyk is currently in talks to defend his titles in a rematch against Joshua with a date and venue expected to be officially confirmed in a matter of weeks according to reports.

Fury meanwhile is expected to fight again in the spring against either one of Dillian Whyte, 33, or Joe Joyce, 36.

Fury promoter Bob Arum claimed a unification bout between Fury and the winner of AJ and Usyk II could also be on the cards - but that is unlikely to take place at least before the end of the year.

