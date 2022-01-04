Call of Duty Vanguard: Sledgehammer Reveal Changes Coming in Future Update

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Call of Duty Vanguard have revealed some of the changes that they will be making in their first major update.

Many gamers have been unhappy with the state that the first-person shooter was in back on the day one launch in November 2021 and Sledgehammer Games had been fairly quiet on all affairs revolving around patches.

Vanguard received mixed reviews from critics on Metacritic on release and received a score of just 73 and a user score of only 3.7 from over 1000 ratings, which was a surprise considering how seismic the Call of Duty series is and what effect it’s had on the gaming industry as a whole over the past 20 years.

That being said, the developers have taken on feedback from the Call of Duty community and are preparing to put implementations in place to improve the gameplay experience in general, as well as some minor tweaks to weapons, tacticals and plenty more.

Sledgehammer had been silent on these issues but once the Christmas and New Year period came to a close, they opened up to fans regarding what they can expect from the first update.

Call of Duty Vanguard Update

Vanguard is set to move on to Season 2 on 1st February 2022 which means that Sledgehammer will be hard at work providing a huge patch to go with that, which will likely include new cosmetics and items in the Battle Pass, as well as in-game adaptations as well.

Via Twitter, the developers listed the following changes that will take place in the first patch in Vanguard.

Changes to help with the completion of Panzerfaust Challenges

Perk adjustments to help counter all things fire

A weapon balancing pass (Sniper buffs and Shotgun nerfs!)

A tweak to Mortar Barrage to reduce the duration

Sledgehammer went on to thank the fans for their patience with this while they have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to put these alterations in place, and have promised that more updates on this will be coming later this week.

While some gamers are frustrated with the way that Vanguard is right now, they will be pleased that the developers are starting to communicate with them and telling them exactly what is going on and what the emphasis will be.

Whether these changes will make a huge difference to the way that Vanguard operates, remains to be seen. Only time will tell.

