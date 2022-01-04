Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sadio Mane could have become the fastest Premier League player to have been red-carded during Sunday’s top-of-the-table clash between Chelsea and Liverpool.

Within six seconds of the start of the game, referee Anthony Taylor was called into action and awarded a yellow card to the Liverpool forward for a challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta.

The ball was played long from the kick-off and Mane sped forward to compete in the air with Azpilicueta.

In doing so, he extended his arm and caught the Chelsea defender in the face, which Thomas Tuchel argued should have been a red card.

Had Mane been ejected from the game, it could have been one of the fastest sendings off in Premier League history.

Here are ten of the quickest red cards that have ever been awarded in the English top flight.

10. Zoltan Gera - 3 minutes 15 seconds

Hungarian attacking midfielder Zoltan Gera made 86 appearances for Fulham during his three-year tenure at Craven Cottage but he may want to forget Fulham’s home fixture against Arsenal on May 22, 2011.

Coming on in the 72nd minute to replace Bobby Zamora, Gera spent just 195 seconds on the field before being given his marching orders after making a reckless two-footed lunge on Arsenal’s Thomas Vermaelen.

9. Kevin Mirallas - 2 minutes 16 seconds

With two minutes left to play, Everton winger Kevin Mirallas was brought onto the field in a last-ditch attempt to score a winner during an away trip to Swansea in 2015.

Mirallas was on the field for just over two minutes before he jumped into a tackle, catching Swansea midfielder Modou Barrow on the ankle.

With seconds left to run on the clock, Mirallas was dismissed for the reckless challenge, which might have also been one of the most avoidable red cards in football history.

8. Juan Foyth - 2 minutes 15 seconds

Tottenham’s 2019 away trip to Bournemouth was one to forget for Spurs fans after their side went down to nine men and succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to the Cherries.

Son Heung-min was the first player to be sent off for violent conduct. And it was not long before the South Korean was followed down the tunnel by emerging defender Juan Foyth who had only been on the field for 135 seconds.

Craig Pawson was the referee in charge and had a full view of what was a reckless challenge by Foyth, who clattered through Bournemouth youngster Jack Simpson to concede the red card.

7. David Meyler - 1 minute 55 seconds

Referee Kevin Friend has awarded 32 red cards during his time officiating in the Premier League, and interestingly, three of those cards came when Sunderland took on Portsmouth in 2010.

Sunderland players Lee Cattermole and David Meyler were both sent off during the game, with Meyler having been on the field for only 115 seconds.

In an attempt to challenge for a high ball, Meyler elbowed Portsmouth’s Steve Finnan in the head, earning him a straight red card.

6. Tim Flowers - 1 minute 35 seconds

In 1995, Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Tim Flowers was awarded a red card only 95 seconds into his side’s match against Leeds United.

Flowers, who was a part of Kenny Dalglish’s title-chasing Rovers side, advanced outside of his box to shut down Leeds striker Brian Deane who had broken through on goal at pace.

Deane quickly changed direction and was brought to the ground by the Blackburn goalkeeper, who was subsequently sent back down the tunnel by the referee.

5. Gareth McAuley - 1 minute 29 seconds

Back in 2015, West Brom defender Gareth McAuley became the second Premier League player to be mistakenly sent off in the space of three weeks.

During a trip to the Etihad, referee Neil Swarbrick had meant to send off McAuley’s teammate Craig Dawson for a challenge that denied Manchester City’s Wilfred Bony a goal-scoring opportunity just 89 seconds into the game.

Instead, Swarbrick mistakenly showed the card to McAuley after it was initially presumed that the defender had said something to the referee to warrant his ejection from the field.

Swarbrick later apologised for his mistake, and the card was transferred to Dawson.

4. Andreas Johansson - 1 minute 28 seconds

Arsenal’s final match at Highbury in 2006 is fondly remembered by Arsenal fans for Thierry Henry’s hat-trick and Dennis Bergkamp’s final appearance for the Gunners.

But what many don’t know is that this match also had one of the fastest sendings off in Premier League history with Wigan defender Andreas Johansson staying on the field for just 88 seconds.

After coming on to defend a free-kick in front of his own goal, the Sweedish international pulled down Freddie Ljungberg inside the box to concede a red card and a penalty. Henry took great delight in converting the spot-kick to claim his third goal of the afternoon.

3. Keith Gillespie - 1 minute 26 seconds

In 2007, Sheffield United winger Keith Gillespie saw red just moments after being brought onto the field against Reading.

In full view of referee Mark Halsey, Gillespie elbowed Reading’s Stephen Hunt in the face and was immediately sent walking.

But Gillespie wasn’t done with Hunt just yet and on his way to the tunnel, landed another shot on the Reading midfielder before being escorted off.

2. Dave Kitson - 47 seconds

The same season, Reading’s Dave Kitson was sent off immediately for a horror tackle on Manchester United’s Patrice Evra just 47 seconds after coming on as a substitute at Old Trafford.

Upon the resumption of the game, the Reading forward mindlessly clattered through Evra catching his studs on the United defender’s shin.

He was immediately given his marching orders, having not even touched the football.

1. Steven Gerrard - 38 seconds

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard won nine trophies during his time at Anfield and is considered one of the greatest midfielders to have ever played in the Premier League.

But in 2015, the Liverpool captain was involved in an incident that saw him remain on the pitch for as little as 38 seconds after he came on as a substitute against rivals Manchester United.

Liverpool were a goal down in the match, and their captain immediately got the crowd going with a big tackle on United’s Ander Herrera.

But moments later, Gerrard received the ball on the halfway line, and Herrera looked to get one back on the Liverpool captain, sliding in late.

Frustrated by the challenge, the Liverpool midfielder stamped on Herrera’s leg and earned himself a red card.

