The Royal Rumble - arguably the WWE pay-per-view most beloved by fans - will be taking place at the end of January.

WWE will head to St Louis on January 29 for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, where the WrestleMania plans begin to take shape.

With 30 people in the men's match, and another 30 in the women's match, it can often be hard to keep tabs on who has declared their entry into their respective bouts.

So we've decided to compile a complete list of every WWE Superstar, at the time of wrestling, who has confirmed their entry into the men's and women's matches.

The lists, which you can check out below, are accurate as of January 4 at 12:00pm GMT.

Men's match:

Johnny Knoxville

Montez Ford

Angelo Dawkins

Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio

Austin Theory

Women's match:

TBA

The fields will begin to take shape over the coming weeks as more names are announced, so make sure you stay tuned for them.

Right now, the WWE Champion is Brock Lesnar and the Universal Champion is Roman Reigns, so the participants in the men's bout will be fighting for the chance to face either man at WrestleMania.

For the women, the 30 participants who are yet to be announced will be fighting for the chance to face SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair or Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Make sure you stay tuned to this page and GiveMeSport as a whole for more information surrounding the Royal Rumble later this month and WWE's plans for the show.

