Romelu Lukaku has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late.

Chelsea's record signing upset a lot of fans after he conducted an interview in which he praised former club, Inter Milan.

Lukaku suggested that his first choice was always to stay at Inter, and that his move to Chelsea was because the Italian's had their hands forced by the financial situation at the club.

It was not a good look for the most expensive signing in the history of the club and he was quickly dispatched to the outskirts of the squad ahead of their clash with Liverpool.

So, in light of recent events and with the onset of the January transfer window, we thought we would have a go at ranking the record signing of each and every Premier League club.

Taking into consideration the amount of money spent and the impact the individual has had on their club, we ranked 20 of the most expensive stars from 'Game-changer' to 'Total flop'.

Ranking every the records signings of every Premier League club

Total Flop

This is never the category a footballer wants to find themselves in but there can be no hiding for Nicolas Pepe and Sebastian Haller.

Pepe arrived amidst a flurry of fanfare but simply has not delivered for Arsenal, especially considering his massive £72 million price tag.

Haller has since gone on to hit heady heights at Ajax, but his days at West Ham are better off forgotten.

Nicholas Pepe, Sebastian Haller.

Not worked out

This particular group of players have shown enough flashes of brilliance to help them avoid a spot on the lowest rung, but the truth is they simply haven't done enough since they were signed.

Paul Pogba has lurched from one poor performance to the next with brief flashes of the sublime sprinkled in between.

Christian Benteke has, every now and then, shown his prowess for Palace while Tanguy Ndombele has yet to truly hit his straps for Tottenham.

Paul Pogba, Christian Benteke, Tanguy Ndombele.

Lots to prove

The most heavily populated group on our list consists of a gaggle of lads who still have the chance to justify their hefty price tags, despite the difficult starts a few have endured.

Joelinton has shown encouraging signs of late while Lukaku could still forge a successful career at Stamford Bridge if he gets his head down and does his talking on the pitch.

Emi Buendia, Fabio Silva, Jack Grealish, Romelu Lukaku, Joelinton, Christos Tzolis, Ben Gibson

Tidy Business

Now we're getting into the categories that will have executives and sporting directors sitting back in their seats and proudly showing off their shiny new toys.

While this group of stars may not have set the world on fire yet, they certainly have made quite a difference to their various clubs.

Richarlison, Enock Mwepu, Ismaila Sarr, Rodrigo, Kristoffer Ajer.

Worth every penny

This is where the mega-money price tags begin to look like bargains.

Danny Ings, who now plies his trade for Aston Villa, proved to be talismanic for Southampton as he helped himself to 46 goals.

Youri Tielemans, meanwhile, added some much needed backbone and thrust to the Leicester midfield and is regularly linked with a move away from the Foxes.

Danny Ings, Youri Tielemans.

Game-changer



Table for one, please?

Virgil van Dijk's arrival at Liverpool raised a lot of eyebrows but the Dutch titan has done more than enough to see those eyebrows drop firmly back into place.

Van Dijk drove the revolution in the Liverpool rearguard and came within seven votes of winning the Ballon d'Or.

