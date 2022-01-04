Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua gives up far 'too easily' for his own good, according to the former trainer of boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Joshua, 32, was left looking rather forlorn after he was battered in defeat against Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September.

And now AJ has made the bold decision to effectively shelve his old Team GB boxing coach Rob McCracken as he looks to get his career back on track in their rematch which is expected to take place in the spring.

But trainer Teddy Atlas - who has coached the likes of Barry McGuigan, Timothy Bradley and Alexander Povetkin - believes the problem is because he has 'made too much money'.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Fight with Teddy Atlas, he said: "Joshua, he's made too much money.

"I do [think that]. He accepts defeat too easily, too graciously."

As usual the Brit was humble in defeat but Atlas believes he needs to stop being Mr Nice Guy.

He continued: "I want a good winner and a good loser, don't get me wrong.

"I believe as much as anybody, if not more than most people, about that.

"About showing that kind of graciousness whether you win or lose, but he's too gracious when it comes to it.

"Like a guy that made too much money."

Despite boasting a considerable size and reach advantage over Usyk, Joshua was surprisingly gun-shy when he came up against the former undisputed cruiserweight champion.

But the former two-time heavyweight champion is seemingly planning on ripping up the rule book in his bid for revenge over his fellow Olympic gold medallist.

Joshua has vowed to make Usyk pay with every inch of his life for humiliating him in their first fight the second time round, telling iFL TV: "For me, I have one thing in my mind – that’s war, that’s murder, that’s to go out there and hurt the guy and take his soul to the point where he wants to give up.

“I’m done with f------ losing. I’m done with trying to learn the sweet science. He might get thrown on the floor in the next fight because this is war.

"It’s just straight war, I’m annoyed. I’m boiling up even speaking about it – it’s that passion to win.”

