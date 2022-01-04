Honkai Star Rail: Release Date, Gameplay, Characters and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Honkai Star Rail is an upcoming game from miHoYo, the creators of the massively popular free-to-play game Genshin Impact.

Star Rail is the third title from the developer and is set to be the company’s first move into the JRPG genre.

Here’s everything you need to know about Honkai Star Rail, including the release date, gameplay for the JRPG, characters included in the game and more.

Release Date

The official release date for Honkai Star Rail is not yet confirmed by the developer, however, we know that the game began its Beta in October 2021.

The Genshin Impact beta was first announced on the 8th June 2019, and it took miHoYo 15 months to then release the game on 25th September 2020.

Going off the development of Genshin Impact, it is likely that we will see Honkai Star Rail released to the public from around October 2022 to March 2023.

Gameplay

As noted, Honkai Star Rail will be a JPRG game, with turned-based combat. Here’s what the company has listed on the official site for the game:

A New Title in the Honkai Series - Embark on a new Astral adventure

Dungeon Exploration - Uncover the Fragmentum’s secrets with your team

Turn-Based RPG - Engage in thrilling, strategic combat

Characters

Here are the characters that have been officially confirmed for the game:

Himeko

An adventurous scientist who encountered the Astral Express as a child when it got stranded in her home world.

At that time, some existence in the Express revealed to this young girl a whole world outside of her own — the universe.

Years later, Himeko finally repaired the train and began her journey to the stars, but she realised that this was only the beginning. On the Trailblaze path, she would need many more companions...

Even though such companions may have different destinations in mind, they all gaze at the same starry sky.

Welt

The wise and sophisticated former Anti-Entropy Sovereign who inherits the name of the world — Welt. He has saved Earth from annihilation time and time again.

After the calamity ended, the heavy burden ordained by fate to Welt had been removed for a time, and he became an animation storyboard artist. However, after the conspiracy with St. Fountain came to a close, Welt had no choice but to venture with the initiator of the incident to the other side of the space portal.

Perhaps even he didn't expect the new journey and companions that awaited him.

Danheng

A cold and reserved young man who wields a spear known as Cloud-Piercer. He acts as the train's guard on its long Trailblaze journey.

He carefully observes the changes in everything around him, albeit with a calm demeanor that may appear to be indifference. He faithfully records everything they encounter on the Trailblaze path in the Express's archives.

Danheng never talks much about his past. In fact, he joined the crew of the Express to escape from it.

But will the Express really be able to take him far away from his past?

March 7th

A clever, quirky girl who is enthusiastic about all things girls her age are enthusiastic about.

She travels with the Express, always bringing along her camera with the belief that one day she will be able to take a photo of something related to her past.

She was found in a piece of drifting eternal ice and freed by the Astral Express Crew.

When she awoke, she couldn't remember anything about herself or her past. Though initially feeling dejected about this lack of identity, she decided to name herself after the date of salvation.

And thus, on that day March 7th was born.

Gepard

An upright and noble captain of the Silvermane Guards who bears the name of the age-old Gepard family.

In the blizzard-battered city of Belobog, defence is much more challenging than attack. Gepard and the Silvermane Guards he leads serve as the unbreakable iron defence of the Union in this hostile world.

Sometimes he is ridiculed by his sister and aide for his ever-scrupulous manner, but no one can deny that the people of Belobog have been able to maintain peace and comfort even with eternal winter on its doorstep...

With Gepard's protection, the city can carry on with its ordinary daily routine.

Seele

A spirited and valiant member of Wildfire who grew up in the perilous Underworld of Belobog. She is accustomed to being on her own.

As someone who once relied on others for protection, she now pursues strength. For the truth of the underground and her family's name, Seele can endure any kind of adversity.

The protectors and the protected, the oppressors and the oppressed... The world Seele grew up knowing was just a simple dichotomy...

That is, until that young girl appeared.

Clara

A shy young girl with no home, Clara had no choice but to join the prospectors to survive. She inadvertently reactivate a dormant relic from a past civilization — the robot Svarog.

"To have a family." This is Clara's response when asked what she wishes for most.

Before long, the usually self-servicing prospectors were united as one under the leadership of Svarog. Around the same time, a mysterious prospector was spotted in the Fragmentum, a red-hooded spectre adept at retrieving rare relics from the most dangerous places.

Terrified prospectors call this ghostly figure... the Bloody Rabbit.

Asta

The Lead Researcher of the Space Station brims with enthusiastic curiosity and boasts unimaginable achievement in the field of astronomy. She is capable of taking on workloads meant for dozens of people with ease, including commanding and maintaining the Space Station.

Despite her outstanding work capabilities, she is completely incapable of looking after herself. This doesn't bother her one bit, though; in fact, she even uses it as a point of pride and proof that she has distributed the workload to the Space Station's staff reasonably.

"I manage the Space Station, and Arlan manages me. What's wrong with that?"

It is then that people are reminded that Asta is a young lady of a distinguished family.

