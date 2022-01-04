Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

James Milner is an excellent example to every aspiring young footballer.

The Liverpool star has worked tirelessly over the course of his career to maximise his potential.

Milner also comes across as one of the most level-headed and down-to-earth players in the Premier League. His teammates and manager love him and so do the fans.

One of the game’s great trainers, Milner has made headlines in recent years for beating his younger teammates in various pre-season stamina drills.

In 2019, when he was 33, Milner topped Liverpool’s pre-season fitness drills, beating Joe Gomez and other teammates in a gruelling lactate test.

On the very same day this footage was recorded, Milner and Adam Lallana popped into Starbucks, where they were greeted by a starstruck barista.

The young lad couldn’t believe that his hero, James Milner, had walked through the door.

Lallana got his phone out and recorded the Starbucks worker’s wholesome reaction to meeting the midfielder.

After finally regaining his composure, the fan mentioned Milner’s victory in the lactic fitness test.

“I did alright, yeah,” a visibly amused Milner responded.

“As per, standard,” the lad said. “You don’t seem to age, do ya?”

Video: James Milner fan meets his hero

Watch the brilliant video here:

Most football fans would react this way if they saw Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo but this guy’s hero was Milner and he had the privilege of serving coffee - or possibly a cheeky Ribena - to the great man.

Lallana wrote in the video’s caption on Instagram: “In fairness - I reacted exactly the same when I first met James Milner.”

Milner continues to smash it every pre-season

Milner, who turned 36 on January 4, has continued to smash it in every pre-season.

Just last year, Milner posted a screenshot showing that he managed to cover 8.53km in just 34 minutes. Impressive.

The former England international’s contract with the Reds expires at the end of the season but nobody would be shocked if he’s handed a new one-year deal by Jurgen Klopp.

What a pro.

