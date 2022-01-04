Pokemon Legends Arceus: Leaks Reveal That Game is More Action-Based

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pokemon Legends Arceus is set to be released at the end of January 2022, and leaks have now confirmed what players can expect when it comes to the latest game in the franchise.

Pokemon has been a massively successful series for some time, with the mainline games being a lot of players’ first foray into the world of role-playing games.

Recent leaks for the game have actually now confirmed that the game will apparently be taking a different route when it comes to gameplay, with fans of the classic RPG style of Pokemon being treated/subjected to a vastly different experience on the Nintendo Switch.

Here’s everything you need to know about the leaked gameplay changes that are reportedly coming as part of Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Read More: Pokemon Legends Arceus: Latest News, Release Date. Trailer, Pre-Order, Starters And Everything You Need To Know

Pokemon Legends Arceus Gameplay Leaks

According to a report from a prominent Pokemon leaker, This game will be far more action-oriented and may be difficult for players not used to this genre.

This is quite the departure from the RPG games that helped to make Pokemon one of the biggest franchises across Nintendo consoles, so it could be hit or miss for fans who were hoping for a more traditional version of Pokemon experience.

Many players of the franchise got their start on the RPG-orientated games such as Pokemon Red and Blue on the GameBoy, and with Arceus being based hundreds of years before any of the other mainline games, it will be a vastly different experience.

Interestingly, it was also mentioned during the same leak what platers will need to do to capture Arceus, with the leaks noting: “Catching Arceus requires completing the Hisui Pokémon by catching everything in the region (some like Hisuian Goomy will be particularly difficult to obtain).”

Another element that was revealed was that all of the legendary Pokemon in the game will be boss battles, and this includes Dialga and Palkia as the "Almighty Sinnoh.”

We’re hoping that there will be more information leaked ahead of the official release date of Pokemon Legends Arceus, as it appears to be a real departure from the Pokemon titles of old and a fresh approach to catching them all!

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News